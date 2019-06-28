Global Transplant Diagnostics Markets, 2018-2019 & 2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transplant Diagnostics Market to 2027- Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product & Services, Type, Technology, Application, End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global transplant diagnostics market is expected to reach US$ 1,542.89 Mn in 2027 from US$ 789.88 Mn in 2018. The transplant diagnostics market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.9% from 2019-2027.



The market is driven by factors such as the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, significant growth of biotechnology industries, rising need for the organ transplantation and increasing cell-based research activities. However, restraints such as expensive organ transplant surgeries and limited numbers of donors for organ transplant surgeries may limit the growth of the market to a certain extent.



The rise in the chronic diseases that causes damages in the functioning heart, lung, liver, kidney and other organs are leading to the increasing number of the organ transplantation. Organ transplantation surgeries are rising across the world. For instance, in Spain, approximately 5,260 transplant surgeries were performed, among which nearly 3,200 were kidney transplant and around 1,200 were liver transplant surgeries. The number of heart transplant surgeries were about 300 and lung were approximately 360.



The public-private partnership in assistance with the transplant coordinators has enormously contributed to the improvement of the organ transplantation. The developing and developed countries have shown good numbers of organ transplantation surgeries. For instance, developing countries like India and Singapore are emerging as a medical tourism destination in the Asia Pacific region. The countries are growing in terms of offering better and advanced medical treatments.



Global transplant diagnostics market was segmented by product & services, type, technology, application, and end user. The product & services segment was segmented as, instruments, reagents & consumables and software & services. Based on type, the market was categorized as, solid organ transplantation, soft tissue transplantation, and stem cell transplantation. The transplant diagnostics market based on technology is segmented as, molecular assays and non-molecular assays.



Similarly, based on application, the market is classified as, diagnostic applications and research applications. Based on end user, the market was segmented as, hospitals & transplant centers, research laboratories & academic institutes and independent reference laboratories.



Companies Mentioned



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Abbott

Illumina, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

bioMrieux SA

QIAGEN

Hologic Inc.

Luminex Corporation

Omixon Inc.

