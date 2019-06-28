Insights Into the Worldwide Data Center Security Market 2019-2024 - Monitoring Solutions & Capabilities are Driving the Adoption of Data Center Security Solutions

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Security Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The data center security market was valued at USD 10.16 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 23.16 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 14.91%, during the forecast period (2019-2024).



2019 is expected to see the largest data center users, including hyperscale cloud companies and enterprises, optimizing their data centers on a worldwide basis. As part of NTT, RagingWire Data Centers has spent years developing a global data center platform that currently extends to 20 countries.



Key Highlights



Increasing data traffic arising from a multitude of devices is driving the growth of data centers. This also implies the need for secured connectivity for critical data and confidential information. According to Cisco, Global cloud data center traffic is likely to reach 20.6 zettabytes (ZB) per year by 2021, up from 6ZB per year in 2016. They expect to see 628 hyperscale datacenters globally in 2021, compared to 338 in 2016.

According to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the average cost of a cyber-data breach has risen from $4.9 million in 2017 to $7.5 million in 2018. Risks have grown significantly around cyber attacks, information breaches from third-party vendors and information theft. This calls for complete data security so that any function of an organization is not compromised and no damage is done when it comes to revenue generation.

Planning a data center budget seems to be getting harder for companies because a lot of variables should be taken into account and not just some form of growth by resource, volume or power usage. Old-style license plus maintenance software agreements are running out of steam. More vendors are responding to customer needs by providing subscription-based pricing. Some of these are via software as a service, which removes underlying stack costs from the data center budget.

Major Market Trends



Monitoring Solutions & Capabilities are Driving the Adoption of Data Center Security Solutions

Rising power density and dynamic power variations are two major factors that are forcing the conventional personnel based monitoring systems to be replaced. Physical threats to the data center include power, cooling, human error, malice, fire, leaks, and air quality.

Power, cooling, and fire-related threats are monitored by built-in capabilities of power, fire suppression, and cooling devices.

UPS systems are being employed extensively to monitor the power quality, load on battery health, while PDUs are being employed for monitoring circuit loads.

Temperature sensors and humidity sensors are being used for monitoring the air temperature and humidity within the data center.

Rope and spot leak sensors are being employed for monitoring liquid leaks that can damage the floors, cabling, and CRAC related structures.

The Asia-Pacific is Estimated to Grow Fastest, Globally



In January 2019, Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group, announced the launch of a second data center in Indonesia within ten months after the inauguration of its first one in the country.

MNCs such as Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Equinix are all making the region a favorite destination for the location of their data centers.

More brands and businesses are expanding their market to APAC, hence there is a need for data center providers in this region. The key segments that make Southeast Asia such an attractive market for data center relocation today are IT infrastructure, server market and uninterruptible power supplies (UPSs).

Competitive Landscape



The market is highly fragmented due to the presence of players like McAfee, Juniper Networks, Schneider Electric, Citrix Systems, and other giants which play a vital role to upscale the capabilities of enterprises. the market orientation leads to a highly competitive environment. The biggest companies in retail and wholesale data center markets have further secured their dominance by acquiring hefty rivals, and there's been a wave of consolidation in secondary markets, as smaller players seek to scale in order to compete.



Recent Developments



April 2019 - McAfee announced its support for Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Cloud Security Command Center (Cloud SCC) to help security professionals gain visibility and control over their cloud resources and detect and respond to threats.

January 2019 - Juniper Networks announced that BroadBand Tower, one of Japan's largest data center providers, has selected Juniper Network's solutions to power it's 'Next-Gen 5G Data Center' situated in Tokyo which will support the rapidly accelerating 5G mobile and next-generation ICT infrastructure demands of the densely-populated urban capital.

Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers & Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Data Traffic and Need for Secured Connectivity is Promoting the Growth of Data Center Security Market

4.3.2 Rise in Cyber Threats is Causing Data Center Security Market to Grow

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Limited IT Budgets, Availability of Low-Cost Substitutes, and Piracy is Discouraging the Potential Growth of Data Center Security Market

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Solutions

5.1.1 Physical Security Solutions

5.1.1.1 Monitoring Solutions

5.1.1.2 Analysis & Modelling

5.1.1.3 Video Surveillance

5.1.2 Logical Security Solutions

5.1.2.1 Compliance Management & Access Control

5.1.2.2 Threat & Application Security Solution

5.1.2.3 Data Protection Solution

5.2 By Industry Vertical

5.2.1 Consumer Goods and Retail

5.2.2 Banking and Financial Services

5.2.3 Telecom and Information Technology

5.2.4 Healthcare

5.2.5 Entertainment and Media

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Symantec Corporation

6.1.2 VMware Inc.

6.1.3 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.4 Checkpoint Software Technologies Ltd.

6.1.5 McAfee Inc.

6.1.6 Citrix Systems Inc

6.1.7 Trend Micro Inc.

6.1.8 Juniper Networks Inc.

6.1.9 Schneider Electric SE

6.1.10 Siemens AG

6.1.11 Dell Inc.

6.1.12 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.13 IBM Corporation



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gmufn4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: IT Security, Data Centers



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.