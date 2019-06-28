SME to start issuing e-passports within three months

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 28 - The Migration and Foreigners Service (SME) is to start issuing the country’s electronic passports, which is an innovation, in three months’ time, informed last Thursday, in Luanda, the institution’s director-general, Gil Famoso. ,

According to the official, the innovation has to do with the introduction of a chip in the new passport which reproduces the biometric elements of the document owner, which guarantees greater authenticity and security of data.

The draft-law relating to the introduction of the new passport was approved last Thursday by the Cabinet Council, so it will soon be submitted to the National Assembly (parliament).

