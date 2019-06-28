The Worldwide Gastric Cancer Therapy Market to 2024 - Introduction of Novel Therapies for Metastatic Stomach Cancer Drives Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gastric Cancer Therapy Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The rising incidences of stomach cancer are one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.



Key Market Trends



Chemotherapy Expected to Grow with a High CAGR During the Forecasted Period



Chemotherapy is the most common form of therapeutics used to stop or slow the growth of cancer cells. Surgery and radiation therapy works by removing, killing, or damaging the cancer cells in a certain area, but chemotherapy works throughout the whole body. This means chemotherapy can kill and damage cancer cells that have spread to other parts of the body, far away from the original tumor. Even though chemotherapy has many associated side effects, it is still the therapy of choice among most oncologists, worldwide. It is also cheap, when compared to immunotherapies, and is administered either through an intravenous route or orally.



Some of the chemotherapy drugs used in the treatment of stomach cancer are 5-FU, Capecitabine, Carboplatin, Cisplatin, Docetaxel, Epirubicin, Irinotecan, Oxaliplatin, and Paclitaxel. Stomach cancer prevalence is expected to increase in the coming years, and the rising number of cancer cases is driving the chemotherapy market, which is expected to grow further during the forecast period. Chemotherapy-based drugs have been the choice of treatment for decades, and have been the main treatment options for several types of cancer. Hence, the market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.



North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



North America is expected to dominate the overall market, throughout the forecast period. In the North America region, the United States holds the largest market share. This is attributed to the rising prevalence of stomach cancer, and the availability of advanced technology in cancer research and treatment centers. The region is well developed in terms of availability of advanced technologies to treat the cancers, along with medical devices companies pushing themselves to compete with established players across the United States and Canada. People in large numbers from developing economies do travel regularly in case of cancer-related treatment. Such factors boost the growth of this market.



Competitive Landscape



The gastric cancer therapy market is competitive and consists of a few major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. Some of the major players of the market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, Merck & Co, and Celltrion, are among others.



Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Burden of Gastric Cancer

4.2.2 Introduction of Novel Therapies for Metastatic Stomach Cancer

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Cancer Therapy & Side Effects of Cancer Drugs

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Therapy Type

5.1.1 Surgery

5.1.2 Chemotherapy

5.1.3 Targeted Therapy

5.1.4 Immuno Therapy

5.1.5 Radiation Therapy

5.2 End-users

5.2.1 Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

5.2.2 Cancer Research & Treatment Centers

5.2.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb

6.1.2 Celltrion

6.1.3 Eli Lilly and Company

6.1.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

6.1.5 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.1.6 Imugene Limited

6.1.7 Novartis AG

6.1.8 Merck & Co. Inc.

6.1.9 Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

6.1.10 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.11 Sanofi



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



