Insights Into the Worldwide Knee Replacement Market (2019-2024): Driven by the Adaptation of Sedentary Lifestyles, Leading to Obese Population

Due to the increasing prevalence of OA, many patients are adopting knee replacement as a therapy, which is acting as a major driver for the growth of the market.



Key Market Trends



Hospital is Expected to Hold the Largest Over the Forecast Period



Hospital has the largest share in the market as the majority of knee replacement surgeries are conducted in hospitals due to the availability of advanced technologies and trained professionals in these healthcare settings. Additional provision and intensive care provided post the surgical procedures in the hospital will fuel business growth.



North America Holds the Largest Market Share Worldwide



North America dominates the Knee Replacement market due to the presence of major market players and increasing prevalence of people suffering from degenerative diseases will fuel market growth. In 2015, around 55 million adults in the U.S. suffered from Arthritis as per the center for disease control and prevention data. in the United States, every year, more than 300,000 knee replacements are performed, a number expected to increase by 525, by the year 2030.



Also, the researchers of National Institutes of Health's (NIH) National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases (NIAMS) are improving the knee replacement surgery by replacing the weight-bearing surfaces of the knee joint. Owing to these factors and the high prevalence of Osteoarthritis in the region will foster market growth over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



Some of the prominent industry players operating in total knee Replacement market include Stryker, Smith & Nephew, Medacta, MicroPort Scientific, DePuy Synthes, and Zimmer Biomet. Development of advanced products for better outcomes and rigorous marketing is competitive strategies adopted by market players.



Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Osteoarthritis

4.2.2 Rise in Number of Knee Injuries Cases

4.2.3 Adaptation of Sedentary Lifestyle Leading to Obese Population

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Cost of the Procedure

4.3.2 Reimbursement Issues

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Knee Resurfacing

5.1.3 Total Knee Replacement

5.1.4 Other Products

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Hospitals

5.2.2 Orthopedic Centers

5.2.3 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Aesculap Implants Systems LLC

6.1.2 Corin Group

6.1.3 DePuy Synthes Companies

6.1.4 Smith & Nephew PLC

6.1.5 Stryker Corporation

6.1.6 Zimmer Biomet

6.1.7 Exactech Inc.

6.1.8 Medacta

6.1.9 MicroPort Orthopedics Inc.

6.1.10 Medtronic PLC



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



