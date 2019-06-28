Insights Into the Global Packaging Film Market 2019-2024 - Big Players (Oncap, Berry Global Group, Jindal Poly and Many Others) are Acquiring Small Companies to Gain Major Market Share

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Packaging Film Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The packaging film market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 6% over the forecast period (2019-2024).



The increasing disposable income of consumers, rapid urbanization, and the demand for packaged food is rising in countries, like China, India, and others in the APAC regions. Growth in these nations is expected to positively impact the packaging films industry.



Key Highlights



China and India are expected to drive the global market over the forecast period. Packaging films are generally made of plastic as it is light, relatively cheaper. These enable the preservation of the products for long durations. These are preferred by consumers in the food and beverages industry owing to its aesthetic appeal that aids in its promotion.

The market is expected to witness growth in consumption of biodegradable films over the forecast period. North America is the major contributor to this market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate.

Major Market Trends



Food & Beverages and Healthcare Sectors Hold Majority of Share in Packaging Film Market

The packaging sector is evolving constantly to cater to changing consumer needs. Growing disposable incomes and rising middle-class population is among the prominent factors driving the demand for high-barrier packaging films across industries such as food and beverages, consumer products, industrial goods, and others.

Food & beverages packaging is estimated to be the largest consumer of packaging film, followed by pharmaceutical and medical packaging, respectively. However, the healthcare sector is expected to offer huge potential growth opportunities for the packaging film market over and beyond the forecast period.

The lifestyle changes, especially for the working urban population, has been a key factor in the demand surge for packaged food and beverage products. Introduction of ready to cook and eat variants of food and drinks has been experienced and has seen s continued growth in demand. Such predictors have been influencing market demand.

Asia-Pacific & Europe Contribute to Healthy Growth Rate over the Forecast Period

Growing disposable incomes and a rising middle-class population is among the prominent factors driving the demand for high-barrier packaging films across industries in the Asia-Pacific region. The increasing demand for packaged food and pharmaceutical products in growing economies, such as China, India, Thailand, and Indonesia is expected to drive the growth of the packaging film market in Asia-Pacific at the highest rate.

Also, the European Union and the United Kingdom are at the forefront of countries that make efforts to reduce plastic usage and waste. In 2018, EU European Strategy for Plastics in a Circular Economy. Thus the market in this region is likely to witness a steep shift towards other packaging alternatives.

The current US and China trade war situation is expected to impact market demand. The recent ban on plastic waste imports in nations such as Singapore and China is also expected to impact the market over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The packaging film market is a fragmented one with the presence of various global as well as regional players such as AEP Industries, Novolex, Bemis Company, RKW, Dupont Teijin Films, Jindal Poly Films, Innovia Films, ProAmpac, and many others. Most of these players are involved in several strategic developments including mergers, acquisitions, new product launch and market expansion to gain a competitive edge in the market.



In recent years, the packaging industry has seen many mergers and acquisitions among big packaging firms. Big players including ONCAP, Berry Global Group, Jindal Poly and many others are acquiring small companies to gain major market share in the industry and are trying to get a consolidate status from the fragmented one.



Noteworthy Developments



May 2019 - Bemis Company and Amcor Limited announced to merge and become one company by 12th June 2019 with clearance from US Department of Justice.

February 2018, Berry Global acquired Clopay Plastic Products Company form Griffon Corporation with a total value of USD 475 million.

Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Innovations in Food & Beverages Packaging

4.3.2 Increasing Environmental Concerns Driving Bioplastic Materials

4.3.3 Surge in E-commerce Business has Fuelled Demand for Packaging

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Stringent Regulations for Chemical Composition of Packaging Materials

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Material

5.1.1 Polyethylene

5.1.2 Polypropylene

5.1.3 Polyester

5.1.4 PVC

5.1.5 Other Type of Materials

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Food & Beverages Packaging

5.2.2 Medical & Pharmaceutical Packaging

5.2.3 Consumer Products Packaging

5.2.4 Industrial Packaging

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 AEP Industries Inc.

6.1.2 Novolex

6.1.3 Bemis Company Inc. (Amcor Limited)

6.1.4 RKW SE

6.1.5 Dupont Teijin Films

6.1.6 Jindal Poly Films Ltd.

6.1.7 Innovia Films

6.1.8 ProAmpac

6.1.9 Cosmo Films Ltd.

6.1.10 SRF Limited

6.1.11 Graphic Packaging International LLC

6.1.12 Sigma Plastics Group

6.1.13 Sealed Air Corporation



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



