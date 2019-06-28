Nucala (Mepolizumab; GlaxoSmithKline): Worldwide Drug Overview & Product Profiles Outlook to 2026
Nucala (mepolizumab; GlaxoSmithKline) is a humanized monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody that binds to interleukin (IL)-5, which plays a significant role in the activation, proliferation, and differentiation of eosinophils.
The drug inhibits the binding of IL-5 to the receptors on the surface of eosinophils, thereby reducing blood, tissue, and sputum eosinophil levels.
Nucala gained US and EU approvals for use in asthma in November 2015 and December 2015, respectively. In Japan, the drug was approved in March 2016.
