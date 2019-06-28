There were 701 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,802 in the last 365 days.

Nucala (Mepolizumab; GlaxoSmithKline): Worldwide Drug Overview & Product Profiles Outlook to 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nucala" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Nucala (mepolizumab; GlaxoSmithKline) is a humanized monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody that binds to interleukin (IL)-5, which plays a significant role in the activation, proliferation, and differentiation of eosinophils.

The drug inhibits the binding of IL-5 to the receptors on the surface of eosinophils, thereby reducing blood, tissue, and sputum eosinophil levels.

Nucala gained US and EU approvals for use in asthma in November 2015 and December 2015, respectively. In Japan, the drug was approved in March 2016.

Key Topics Covered

  1. Drug Overview
  2. Product Profiles
  3. Nucala: Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
  4. Nucala: Asthma

List of Figures
Figure 1: The authors drug assessment summary of Nucala for COPD
Figure 2: The authors drug assessment summary of Nucala for COPD
Figure 3: Nucala for asthma - SWOT analysis
Figure 4: The authors drug assessment summary of Nucala in asthma
Figure 5: The authors drug assessment summary of Nucala in asthma
Figure 6: Nucala sales for asthma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

List of Tables
Table 1: Nucala drug profile
Table 2: Nucala Phase III data in COPD
Table 3: Nucala drug profile
Table 4: Nucala pivotal trial data in asthma
Table 5: Nucala late-phase trial data in asthma
Table 6: Nucala Phase III trials in asthma
Table 7: Nucala sales for asthma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26

