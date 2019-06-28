Nucala (Mepolizumab; GlaxoSmithKline): Worldwide Drug Overview & Product Profiles Outlook to 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nucala" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Nucala (mepolizumab; GlaxoSmithKline) is a humanized monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody that binds to interleukin (IL)-5, which plays a significant role in the activation, proliferation, and differentiation of eosinophils.



The drug inhibits the binding of IL-5 to the receptors on the surface of eosinophils, thereby reducing blood, tissue, and sputum eosinophil levels.



Nucala gained US and EU approvals for use in asthma in November 2015 and December 2015, respectively. In Japan, the drug was approved in March 2016.



Key Topics Covered



Drug Overview Product Profiles Nucala: Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) Nucala: Asthma

List of Figures

Figure 1: The authors drug assessment summary of Nucala for COPD

Figure 2: The authors drug assessment summary of Nucala for COPD

Figure 3: Nucala for asthma - SWOT analysis

Figure 4: The authors drug assessment summary of Nucala in asthma

Figure 5: The authors drug assessment summary of Nucala in asthma

Figure 6: Nucala sales for asthma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26



List of Tables

Table 1: Nucala drug profile

Table 2: Nucala Phase III data in COPD

Table 3: Nucala drug profile

Table 4: Nucala pivotal trial data in asthma

Table 5: Nucala late-phase trial data in asthma

Table 6: Nucala Phase III trials in asthma

Table 7: Nucala sales for asthma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26



