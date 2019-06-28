Global Trelegy Ellipta (Fluticasone Furoate + Vilanterol + Umeclidinium Bromide) Drug Market Forecast to 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trelegy Ellipta" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Trelegy Ellipta ([fluticasone furoate + vilanterol + umeclidinium bromide]; GlaxoSmithKline) is a fixed triple combination inhaled corticosteroid/long-acting beta 2 agonist/long-acting muscarinic antagonist (ICS/LABA/LAMA) therapy.



The product contains the same ICS/LABA components as Breo ([fluticasone furoate + vilanterol]; GlaxoSmithKline/Innoviva), plus a LAMA component, umeclidinium bromide.



GlaxoSmithKline received approval for Trelegy Ellipta in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in Q3 2017, and is currently evaluating the drug in asthma patients whose symptoms are inadequately controlled by ICS/LABA therapies.



Key Topics Covered



Drug Overview Product Profiles Trelegy Ellipta: Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) Trelegy Ellipta: Asthma

List of Figures

Figure 1: Trelegy Ellipta for COPD - SWOT analysis

Figure 2: The authors drug assessment summary of Trelegy Ellipta for COPD

Figure 3: The authors drug assessment summary of Trelegy Ellipta for COPD

Figure 4: Trelegy Ellipta sales for COPD across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

Figure 5: Trelegy Ellipta for asthma - SWOT analysis

Figure 6: The authors drug assessment summary of Trelegy Ellipta in asthma

Figure 7: The authors drug assessment summary of Trelegy Ellipta in asthma

Figure 8: Trelegy Ellipta sales for asthma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26



List of Tables

Table 1: Trelegy Ellipta drug profile

Table 2: Trelegy Ellipta Phase III data in COPD

Table 3: Trelegy Ellipta Phase III trial in COPD

Table 4: Trelegy Ellipta sales for COPD across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26

Table 5: Trelegy Ellipta drug profile

Table 6: Trelegy Ellipta Phase III trials in asthma

Table 7: Trelegy Ellipta sales for asthma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qr36ar

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Respiratory Drugs



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.