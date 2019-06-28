There were 709 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,840 in the last 365 days.

Voting Results from Constellium's 2019 Annual General Meeting

/EIN News/ -- AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium N.V. (NYSE: CSTM) (“Constellium” or the “Company”) announced that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for 2019 was held yesterday. All proposed agenda items have been adopted and the voting results will be published on our website (https://www.constellium.com/about-constellium/governance).

The General Meeting resolved inter alia to i) to re-appoint all Non-Executive Board Members and ii) to convert the Company into a European public limited-liability company (societas Europea), which will now be Constellium SE.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including automotive, aerospace and packaging. Constellium generated €5.7 billion of revenue in 2018.

www.constellium.com

Ryan Wentling – Investor Relations
Phone: +1 443 988 0600
Investor-relations@constellium.com 
 
Delphine Dahan-Kocher – Communications, NA 
Phone: +1 (443) 420 7860 
delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com   

constellium_hz_rgb_pos.jpg

Distribution channels: Mining Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.