Altran Powers Ruijie 5G RAN Solutions for Operator, Enterprise Networks

SHANGHAI, China, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a partnership that supports the creation of numerous 5G use cases, Altran today announced that its pre-integrated 5G RAN Framework has been selected by Ruijie Networks, a leading network solution supplier in China, with ambitious plans for deploying 5G networks to support use cases like virtual reality classrooms and rail transit applications.

Altran, the global leader in engineering and R&D services, developed its 5G RAN Framework to be fully compliant with 3GPP specifications, providing an open platform that enables network equipment providers (NEPs) to meet varying service and scalability requirements and deployment splits. The solution has both standalone and non-standalone modes, providing scalability and increasing time to market for large and small deployments.

Ruijie has an impressive portfolio of solutions into verticals such as government, financial services and transportation. The new partnership with Altran will foster new opportunities in these verticals, while also creating opportunities to serve new verticals.

“Ruijie was looking for a 5G partner for building innovative 5G product portfolio to support multiple domains including public 5G, robot scheduling for factory, rail transit and education. Altran 5G RAN became their de-facto choice due to its support for broad range of 5G use cases providing the scalability and flexibility necessary for all vertical markets,” said N. Mohan Rangan, Group SVP and Chief Engineering Officer at Altran. “Because Altran’s 5G RAN Framework is pre-integrated, it dramatically cuts development costs and time to market, which will benefit Ruijie as it deploys 5G networks and services.”

Altran’s software framework solution contains 3GPP-specified Layer 2 and 3 capabilities, as well as scheduler and radio resource management (RRM) applications that are pre-integrated with PHY from multiple vendors for interoperability. The hardware-agnostic 5G Framework can be ported on any platform, providing a significant advantage for NEPs that are developing 5G trials with service providers across the globe.

We decided to invest in 5G to take our products to the next level and enter additional vertical markets in addition to the standard public 5G coverage. Our partnership with Altran brings us to the forefront of the 5G revolution and gives us opportunity to start early trials in these vertical markets,” said Yang Ying, head of 5G project at Ruijie. “Altran’s solutions are pre-integrated and tested for innovative use cases, which gives Ruijie critical advantages for launching our 5G products. They also enable us to develop solutions to seamlessly scale, maximize bandwidth spectrum and enhance subscriber quality of experience.”

The solution will be demonstrated this week during MWC Shanghai, Asia's leading event for next-generation technology, in Altran’s booth, located at #N1.C144.

About Altran

Altran ranks as the undisputed global leader in Engineering and R&D services. The Group offers clients an unmatched value proposition to address their transformation and innovation needs. Altran works alongside its clients, from initial concept through industrialization, to invent the products and services of tomorrow. For over 30 years, the company has provided expertise in Automotive, Aeronautics, Space, Defense & Naval, Infrastructure & Transportation, Industry & Consumer Goods, Life Sciences, Communications, Semiconductors & Electronics, Software & Internet, Finance and the Public Sector. The Aricent acquisition extends this leadership to semiconductors, digital experience and design innovation. Altran generated revenues of €2.9 billion in 2018, with nearly 46,000 employees in more than 30 countries.

About Ruijie Networks Co. Ltd.

Ruijie is a leading global professional design and manufacturing service provider of communication network equipment, cloud service equipment, precision tools and industrial robots. Ruijie provides customers with intelligent manufacturing services for electronic equipment products centered on the industrial Internet platform. Ruijie is committed to providing enterprises with comprehensive technology solutions that incorporate automation, network, platform and Big Data technologies, leading to the transformation of traditional manufacturing to intelligent manufacturing.

