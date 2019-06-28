Bridgestone to attend the program presentation of 2019 Bridgestone World Solar Challenge

Tokyo (June 28, 2019) -- Bridgestone Corporation attended the 2019 Bridgestone World Solar Challenge program presentation held in Adelaide, Australia on June 11, 2019.

During the presentation, organizers of the world's foremost solar car race, the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge, announced the largest lineup in history for this year's running of the biennial event, which aims to promote technological innovation of solar cars and support the development of young engineers.

A total of 53 teams from 24 countries will take part in the 2019 Bridgestone World Solar Challenge from 13-20 October. Bridgestone has been the title sponsor of the event since 2013 and has continuously supplied teams with specially-developed solar car tires: ECOPIA with ologic.

"Bridgestone is globally committed to the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge because our values align with those of the event. We are encouraged to see so many students sharing our passion for the pursuit of sustainable mobility and are delighted that this year's Bridgestone World Solar Challenge boasts the largest field ever," said Kazutoshi Oyama, Director of Brand Strategy and Communications, Bridgestone Corporation.

"The solar cars in the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge are no longer the imaginary vehicles dreamed up by enthusiasts and niche inventors. The research and development, science and technology tested in this event is making its way into mainstream commercialization. With the Paris Agreement deadlines and as phasing out of petrol and diesel cars becomes a reality, the innovation displayed at the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge is globally significant," said Chris Selwood, Event Director, Bridgestone World Solar Challenge.

The event partnership aligns seamlessly with the three priority areas of Bridgestone's global corporate social responsibility (CSR) commitment, Our Way to Serve : mobility, people and environment. The Bridgestone World Solar Challenge embodies that philosophy with their purpose to contribute to the development of solar cars, support young engineers, and contribute to the environment by utilizing the new power source of solar light. The Bridgestone Group employs innovation and technology to improve the way people move, live, work, and play.

Overview of the 2019 Bridgestone World Solar Challenge: