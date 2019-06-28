HOPO Won 1.5 Million USD of the A Round of Financing

HOPO

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, June 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On 20th,June, the new e-cigarette brand HOPO recently won 1.5 Million USD-level A round of financing, and the current round of financing has not been disclosed.

However, after the A round of financing, HOPO will increase investment in team formation ,product research and development, At the same time, the remaining funds will be used for the company's future operations and the construction of the international market.

Shenzhen HOPO Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in January 2019. The company team has a background in technology from the US and Canada, as well as veterans who have been deeply involved in the e-cigarette industry for many years. The company have rich experience in Internet and e-commerce operations, and their development potential is immeasurable.

It is reported that HOPO has invested over 1 million USD in product development in the early stage of development, and the company will release the first new product HOPO - IRON on 28th,June.

HOPO adheres to the innovative concept in atomization technology and E-liquid technology. In terms of atomization technology, the cartridge uses a new structural design, multiple leak-proof, and perfectly solves problems such as E-liquid leakage, flying E-liquid and paste core in the industry.

Secondly, HOPO has done ample market research on the Chinese market in order to meet the taste needs of Chinese people. Now, the E-liquid flavor of the Chinese tea series is being developed and is expected to be launched in this year.

This tea series of E-liquid uses pure natural plant extract technology to revolutionize the E-liquid component for the first time. It replaces the traditional flavor with pure natural plant extract and spice, making the atomized taste more realistic.

HOPO's brand philosophy is "atomization technology to improve life", the team will steadily and steadily make products, slowly integrate into the e-cigarette market, and transport e-cigarettes to the smokers into a more comprehensive way, creating the big vaping world with more freedom.

HOPO CEO said: At this stage, the e-cigarette products have not yet reached the final form, and the products still have a lot of room for improvement. Therefore, in the situation of e-cigarette product development, supply chain and user awareness, HOPO will invest tens of millions of dollars in product research development and brand marketing, and will further increase capital investment in product technology innovation, E-liquid compatibility and taste, and create the most reliable e-cigarettes, and use technology to improve life.

From the perspective of the global market, according to statistics, there are about 320 million in China, accounting for one-third of the total number of smokers in the world. The number of Chinese smokers is about four times that of American smokers, but the penetration rate of electronic cigarettes in China is less than 1%. The United States has more than 13%. There are more than 1 billion smokers in the world, and the e-cigarette market at home and abroad has great potential for development. We believe that the innovation and technological strength of HOPO will be able to stand out from many emerging e-cigarette brands in the future.



