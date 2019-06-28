TGTE Applauds Call by Canada’s House of Commons for UN Led Int'l Investigation Into Sri Lanka’s Genocide Against Tamils

"The Unanimous motion was passed on June 19th" -- "TGTE views this resolution as a critical commentary on the continuous structural genocide of the Tamils"

The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) enthusiastically welcomes the unanimous motion passed by Canada's House of Commons on June 19th that "call[s] upon the Unite Nations to establish an international independent investigation into allegations of genocide committed against Tamils in Sri Lanka, including in the last phase of the armed conflict in 2009."Sri Lanka's widespread and systematic international crimes committed against Tamils, with intent to destroy the Tamils whole or in part, constitute genocide. The adoption of this historic resolution by the Members of Parliament of one of the world's major powers is evidence of the growing recognition of the fact that Tamils will never get justice in Sri Lanka's domestic tribunals or even Sri Lankan tribunals with the participation of foreign judges.TGTE views this resolution as a critical commentary on the continuous structural genocide of the Tamils. The TGTE also sees the resolution as a recognition of the fact that accountability is inextricably linked to a political solution. TGTE notes that Canada is one of the five U.N. Member States that compose the UNHRC's Core Group on Sri Lanka. We hope Canada will take a steadfast position to give meaning to the House of Commons resolution by creating consensus among other Members of the Core Group.The TGTE applauds NDP MP, Hon. Cheryl Hardcastle, Vice-Chair, Subcommittee on International Human Rights of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development, for tabling the motion and all of the political parties in the House of Commons for giving their unanimous consent to such an urgent and important resolution. Special mention must also be made of those MPs who tabled motions earlier on the issue including Conservative MP, Hon. Garnett Genuis and Liberal MP, Hon. Shaun Chen. Congratulations are also due to the many human rights activists and organizations in Canada as well as the Canadian Tamil Diaspora that have tirelessly advocated for—and continue to advocate for—accountability for Sri Lanka's international crimes including genocide-in their relentless search for justice for Tamils. Our thanks to Hon. Gary Anandasangaree MP, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism for his contribution towards achieving unanimous consent for the motion.The TGTE calls on the United Nations to take immediate action to establish an international independent investigative body called for by the House of Commons of the Parliament of Canada, seeing to it that on-the-ground investigations commence promptly.



