Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Barnes & Noble, El Paso Electric, Cray, and Isramco on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Barnes & Noble, Inc., El Paso Electric Company, Cray, Inc., and Isramco, Inc.



Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS)

Buyer: Elliot Advisors (UK) Ltd

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on June 7, 2019 and valued at $683 million, Barnes & Noble shareholders will receive $6.50 for each share of Barnes & Noble common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Barnes & Noble and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

El Paso Electric Company (NYSE: EE)

Buyer: Infrastructure Investments Fund

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on June 3, 2019 and valued at $4.3 billion, El Paso Electric shareholders will receive $68.25 in cash for each share of El Paso Electric common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether El Paso Electric and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

Cray Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAY)

Buyer: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on May 17, 2019 and valued at $1.3 billion, Cray shareholders will receive $35.00 in cash for each share of Cray common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Cray and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

Isramco, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRL)

Buyer: Naphtha Israel Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on May 20, 2019, Isramco shareholders will receive $121.40 in cash for each share of Isramco common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Isramco and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

