Comfort Keepers Flagstaff Celebrated National Day of Joy

Comfort Keepers Flagstaff is a locally owned and operated franchise that provides 24/7 home care for seniors and other adults

FLAGSTAFF, ARIZONA, USA, June 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flagstaff, AZ, — Comfort Keepers® and their Caregivers across the Country celebrated — yesterday's National Day of Joy. The National Day of Joy, sponsored by Comfort Keepers, is about finding joy in everyday moments. Comfort Keepers Flagstaff is a locally owned and operated franchise that provides 24/7 home care for seniors and other adults.

Some of the top survey answers about what moments that make people joyful:

* The birth of my children

* Laughing with friends

* Returning home safely each day

* My service dog

* R&R on a warm summer day

* Smelling the air right after it rains in the spring

* My grandchildren and flowers

* The day I married my husband 49 years ago



Too often, the pursuit of joy is relegated to the background of people’s lives as they tackle their day-to-day responsibilities. But finding joy, no matter your age, is vital for maintaining your physical health, mental health, and overall well-being.

At a time when the daily news is dominated by crisis, division and cynicism, the National Day of Joy is designed to be an antidote to negativity. It’s a day for taking time, whether it’s five minutes, an hour or a whole day, to focus on the things that bring you joy, and help others experience it too.

Experiencing joy also has beneficial mental and physical health effects, as it releases dopamine and serotonin, important neurotransmitters that help regulate movement, learning, mood, and emotional responses. Experiencing joy on a more regular basis can help to reduce negative feelings and emotions and improve overall well-being.

Comfort Keepers, a Flagstaff, AZ provider of in-home care for seniors and other adults, recently questioned almost 5400 respondents across the Country only to find what many of us already know:

Family is the most important factor when it comes to experiencing joy.

People of all ages need sunshine in their lives to improve mood and outlook.

Once grandchildren enter the picture, they are the center of the senior’s focus.

As we age, our overall level of joy increases while the perception that there is enough joy in the world decreases. Reading is a critical component of joy for seniors.

Seniors also find joy in getting out in the sun and remembering old times, whether that be listening to old records or looking through photo albums.

Traveling is extremely important to people of all ages, including those who live in states with a large number of tourist destinations.

The survey profoundly shows that the need for joy is universal, but what brings us joy is very individual. He said that was evident in some of the company’s favorite answers to What was your most joyful moment?

We parsed and dissected the survey results and they provide us with a unique way to look at each states “Joy Ranking”. Arizona has a joy ranking of 40 when compared to the other states. Travel was the most joyful activity.

Comfort Keepers Flagstaff is so committed to promoting joy and inspiring others to make the world a more joyful place, that the company registered the last Wednesday in June as the National Day of Joy. So be joyful and participate by doing something that makes you happy, and share your activity on social media using #DayofJoy.

Please comment using #Day of Joy and like our Facebook page.

To review the complete survey results go to the Day of Joy page.

The caring and compassionate team from Comfort Keepers Flagstaff, offers a complete range of in-home care, companionship care, and personal care services to support independent senior living in Flagstaff, AZ, & surrounding areas. If you have any questions about the in-home senior care or 24/7 in-home care Comfort Keepers Flagstaff provides, including care costs, questions about caregivers, our procedures for, criminal background checks of the caregivers, or anything else, please contact our senior care coordinators today. You can reach our direct office phone at (928) 774-0888.



Related articles:

Elderly in Home Care Services Explain What to Know About Pneumonia in Seniors

https://flagstaff-527.comfortkeepers.com/home/blog?article=169&date=2019-01-10&title=elderly-in-home-care-services-explain-what-to-know-about-pneumonia-in-seniors-

24 Hour Home Care Advice: Benefits of Respite Care for Family Caregivers

https://flagstaff-527.comfortkeepers.com/home/blog?article=165&date=2018-11-15&title=-24-hour-home-care-advice-benefits-of-respite-care-for-family-caregivers

Family Home Care Advice: Kitchen Safety Tips for Seniors

https://flagstaff-527.comfortkeepers.com/home/blog?article=160&date=2018-10-04&title=family-home-care-advice-kitchen-safety-tips-for-seniors



National Day of Joy page: https://www.comfortkeepers.com/dayofjoy

End Release

This release was drafted by Results Driven Marketing, LLC: a full-service digital marketing, public relations, advertising and content marketing firm located in Philadelphia, PA.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.