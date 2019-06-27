Tania Tomyn’s Interior Finish Business a Success

RetroLock Corporation, led by Tania Tomyn, takes on new high-profile clients.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s commonly said that luxury lies within the smallest details, and Tania Tomyn , CEO of RetroLock Corporation, has the team to deliver results. In a field typically dominated by men, Tania Tomyn has found the key to making her business set apart from all the rest by providing exceptional customer service, product quality, and a range of scopes. RetroLock Corporation offers their clients interior finish solutions consisting of doors, frames, hardware, finish carpentry, millwork, and more! To ensure a high-end result, Tania Tomyn goes above and beyond by not only providing the products, but by also providing proper installation.Business has expanded the past few years, with new locations operating in Orange California, Concord California, and Las Vegas Nevada. Multiple locations to handle the needs of a healthy market and clients’ needs. Tania Tomyn has designed a turn key offering for Developers and General Contractors with a proven track record. RetroLock’s design build model saves clients costs by allowing RetroLock to be involved in the design and budgeting earlier than normal in the project build. RetroLock Corporation is one of the only companies that has a full design-build team and spec writers within their estimating department. This means RetroLock can design and budget with the architect and General Contractor and Developer to meet all their goals of the project for interior scopes. RetroLock can provide the perfect product while saving the client money and staying within budget.Recent high-profile projects close to completion by Tania Tomyn and her team include the new NFL stadium being built for the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. RetroLock has also completed interior finish plans for multifamily high-rise buildings like Mission Bay Block One in San Francisco and the San Jose Towers, one of the largest multi-housing projects in San Jose, California, and Expo in Los Angeles for Carmel Partners.Other satisfied clients include Build Group, Lendlease, Turner, Aecom, Suffolk Construction, Pankow, JH Snyder, Shawmut, Webcor, Signature Healthcare, Greenland Construction, Witkoff, and many more. RetroLock’s current market also includes higher education, behavioral facilities, hospitals, and high-end hospitality and casinos.Tania Tomyn ensures her company guides clients from start to finish on every project, resulting in glowing reviews and amazing end results. Customers look forward to working behind the scenes with RetroLock’s pre-construction teams, which always deliver installation right on schedule. This modern, turnkey company believes in providing transparency, takes on large projects as an added value partner and changes the relationship and value that only RetroLock can deliver.The construction industry continues to demand more from subcontractors, meaning RetroLock will continue to meet those demands by helping developers and contractors hit specific budget and design goals. Tania Tomyn is dedicated in leading the RetroLock team in a positive direction, never losing sight on the client’s specific needs. For more information about Tania Tomyn and RetroLock Corporation, please visit: www.retrolock.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.