Discovery Announces Board Appointment

TORONTO, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Metals Corp. (TSX-V: DSV) (“Discovery” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Moira Smith to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”).



Murray John, Chairman of the Company, stated: “We are delighted that shareholders have ratified Dr. Smith’s appointment and we welcome her to the Board. Moira’s technical expertise and track-record in discovery and in economic geology are well recognized and will be a great resource to our management group and the Board.”

Dr. Smith is currently Vice-President Exploration and Geoscience with Liberty Gold Corp. where she leads teams exploring the Black Pine and Goldstrike projects, two large Carlin-Style gold systems in the Great Basin. Formerly Chief Geologist, Nevada, for Fronteer Gold Inc. (“Fronteer”), Dr. Smith was instrumental in the successful advancement of Long Canyon, Fronteer’s flagship project prior to its sale to Newmont Mining Corp. in 2011. She developed an understanding of the geology and controls on mineralization at Long Canyon, and built the geological model for ongoing exploration and resource growth. Prior to Fronteer, she served as U.S. Exploration Manager, Senior Geologist and Project Manager for Teck Resources Ltd. and Teck Comico Ltd., where she managed exploration programs for several high-profile, advanced-stage projects throughout the Americas, including the 5.5 million ounce Pogo gold deposit; the 1.5 billion tonne Cobre Panama (Petaquilla) Cu-MoAu porphyry deposit in Panama; and the 3.5 million ounce El Limon gold deposit in Mexico, all projects which are now in production.

Dr. Smith has served on the Advisory Board for Discovery, since its inception in late 2017, where she has played an instrumental role in identifying and evaluating assets for the Company, including the Puerto Rico and Cordero projects in northern Mexico.

Dr. Smith has a Ph.D. in geology from the University of Arizona and is a P.Geo. (British Columbia). She has held board or executive positions with numerous industry associations and is a Fellow and former Councilor of the Society of Economic Geologists.

ABOUT DISCOVERY METALS

Discovery Metals is focused on discovering and advancing high grade polymetallic deposits in a recently assembled land package of approximately 150,000 hectares over a large and historic mining district in northern Coahuila State, Mexico. The portfolio of three large-scale, drill-ready projects and several earlier-stage prospects, all with shallow high-grade silver-zinc-lead mineralization, is situated in a world-class carbonate replacement deposit belt that stretches from southeast Arizona to central Mexico. The land holdings contain numerous historical direct-ship ore workings with several kilometers of underground development. No modern exploration or exploration drill testing has been ever been carried out on the properties prior to Discovery’s time on the projects.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements within this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements include fluctuations in market prices, including metal prices, continued availability of capital and financing, delays in receipt of required permits, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable laws.



