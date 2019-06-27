More than 2,000 Military Family Members Referred to a Physician Through the Military Family Doctor Network

OTTAWA, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian’s Military Family Doctor Network (MFDN), created to facilitate Canadian military families’ access to provincial medical care, marked a significant milestone this month with more than 2,000 military family members who have been referred to a family doctor.



While the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) provides serving members with complete health care, their family members rely on the provincial health systems, presenting a unique challenge for military families who relocate frequently due to postings. MFDN helps connect military family members to participating physicians after the families relocate to communities around the country – which can happen as often as every two-to-three years.

Calian, in partnership with Military Family Services, a division of Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services, launched this innovative program in 2016. Since then Calian’s dedicated staff have successfully leveraged a national network of more than 150 health clinics managed by Primacy, a Calian-owned subsidiary, to help connect military family members with a family physician. The Primacy clinics are located in Loblaw stores across Canada (including Real Canadian Superstore®, Zehrs®, Loblaws® and No Frills®).

“With health care access through the MFDN I am proud to see that we are making a real difference in the lives of these military families. Removing this unnecessary stress for military families provides the serving member with the comfort of knowing their family has access to high-quality health care at home,” said Gordon McDonald, Vice-President, Calian Health. “As we continue to grow this social responsibility give-back program, I urge physicians across the country to join the network.”

“This program has been very well received by military families and has helped them mitigate the challenges of seeking a family physician. We are incredibly thankful for the support and interest demonstrated by the Calian leadership team,” said Sean N. Cantelon, CEO, Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services. “Challenges still exist in a number of communities, but this is an excellent example of how our partners in corporate Canada can contribute their efforts in support our serving members and their families.”

The National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces Ombudsman has previously reported that military families are much more likely to struggle with finding a family physician compared to the average family, largely due to their frequent relocations. As a result, military families may rely on urgent care clinics or emergency rooms for non-emergencies. To help meet demand for physicians from military family members across the country, Calian has been making an effort to grow the network by finding participating physicians outside Primacy clinics.

MFDN is offered to military family members at no cost. A component of Calian’s social responsibility program, Calian earns no profit from MFDN; Calian supports the network by contributing employee support and resources.

“The MFDN is another demonstration of Calian’s passionate support for the military community. It is touching to know that we have now helped more than 2,000 military family members find physicians through this successful, innovative, and growing program,” stated Kevin Ford, President and CEO, Calian. “The military community can continue to count on Calian’s support as we work with our various partners to find ways to make a real difference in the lives of military members, Veterans and their families.”

About Military Family Services

Military Families Services is a division of Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services. It manages the Military Family Services Program, the Children Education Management Program and addresses issues that affect the quality of life of families on behalf of the Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces. It is the principal funder of Military Family Resource Centres.

About Primacy Management Inc., a Calian Group Company

Primacy is the largest medical clinic property management company in Canada with more than 900 physicians practicing at more than 150 clinics located in Loblaw stores across Canada (including Real Canadian Superstore®, Zehrs®, Loblaws® and No Frills®). Primacy clinics collectively serve over six million patients a year.

About Calian Health

Calian Health is one of Canada's largest national health services organizations with over 14 years of experience in the management of health care professionals and health programs, as well as the operation and management of primary care and occupational health clinics. With a network of over 1,800 health care professionals, Calian Health supports over six million patient visits per year at over 180 clinic locations across Canada.

About Calian

Calian employs over 3,200 people with offices and projects that span Canada and global markets. The company’s capabilities are diverse with services delivered through two divisions. The Business and Technology Services (BTS) Division is headquartered in Ottawa and includes the provision of business and technology services and solutions to industry, public and government in the health, training, engineering and IT services domains. Calian’s Systems Engineering Division (SED) located in Saskatoon provides the world’s leading space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks. SED provides leading-edge communications products for terrestrial and satellite networks, as well as providing commercial (including agriculture) and defence customers with superior electronics engineering, manufacturing and test services for both private sector and military customers in North America and Europe.

