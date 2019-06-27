Two Hands Corporation Issues Statement About Promotional Activity Involving Its Common Stock

TORONTO, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Two Hands Corporation (OTCQB: TWOH), (the "Company", "Two Hands"), was notified by OTC Markets ("OTC") on June 25, 2019 of recent trading and promotional activity concerning its common stock. The Company has been informed that the higher-than-average trading volume in the Company's stock may be the result of promotional activity. The Company has also been informed that an email promoting Two Hands was sent from an unreliable source.



The Company had no knowledge of any subject or content of the promotional campaign until notified by OTC Markets. The Company did not have editorial control over the content.

After inquiry, the Company states definitively that its officers, directors and sole controlling shareholder (i.e., shareholders owning 10% or more of the Company's securities) or any third-party service providers have not, directly or indirectly, been involved in any way with the creation, distribution, or payment of promotional materials related to the Company and its security. Further the Company states definitively that its officers, directors and sole controlling shareholder, have not sold or purchased the Company's securities within the past 90 days on the open market.

The promotional material primarily consisted of previously disclosed and publicly available information. After a review of the material, the Company determined that while the statements contained therein are neither false nor misleading, they did contain speculative language, and speculation about the future performance of Two Hands shares. The Company encourages those interested in the Company to rely solely on information included in its press releases, combined with its filings and disclosures made with the S.E.C. ( www.sec.gov ) and OTC Markets Group.

Since July 13, 2018, the Company has engaged Shuttle Digital Solutions Inc. for our social media management in order to create a long-term strategy to engage new users to subscribe to our application.

Since inception, the Company has issued shares of common stock pursuant to private offerings of securities, employee stock option plans, acquisitions and for general corporate purposes, as disclosed or covered in our filings and disclosures made with the S.E.C.

About Two Hands Corporation

Two Hands Corporation is now both an organic hemp based CBD cultivator and application development company that strives to offer the highest quality CBD extract derivatives to be exported under Two Hands CBD Lab brand.

Our complete co-parenting solution is offered under the Two Hands App brand and Two Hands Gone.

For more information, please visit our website at www.twohandsgroup.com .

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any statement not regarding a historical fact is a forward-looking statement. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to finance its planned expansion efforts; the Company's ability to raise funds on acceptable terms; the Company's ability to successfully adapt its business model and such other risks disclosed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the securities and exchange commission including those on the Company's annual report on form 10-K. The Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this document to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in management's expectations, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Two Hands Corporation

IR@twohandsapp.com

Source: Two Hands Corporation

