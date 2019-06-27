3M Receives Global Honor for ISO 50001 Energy Management

3M started by certifying just two plants to the ISO 50001 standard as part of a pilot study in 2011. The company continuously built on that experience to achieve certification at the 30 current sites, including seven each in the United States, Canada, and Germany; three each in Poland and South Korea; and one each in Taiwan, France, and Belgium.

The ISO 50001 standard is a cost-effective framework that enables organizations to take control of their energy use and continually reduce costs and emissions. Regardless of an organization’s size or sector, this framework helps maintain and build energy and cost savings year after year. ISO 50001 is a product of international collaboration, drawing on best practices that have led to impressive savings in more than 50 countries. The standard is proven to be business-friendly, globally relevant, and transformational, as it embeds energy saving practices in any organization and provides a global benchmark for clean energy action.

The Energy Management Leadership Awards program is organized by the CEM Energy Management Working Group. The global CEM forum of energy ministers promotes policies and programs that advance clean energy technology, share best practices, and encourage the transition to a global clean energy economy. The Award of Excellence recognizes leading organizations that demonstrate the value of the ISO 50001 energy management system standard as a framework for continuous improvement.

50001 Ready and SEP 50001 are managed by DOE’s Advanced Manufacturing Office (AMO) within the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy. AMO supports early-stage research to advance innovation in U.S. manufacturing and promote American economic growth and energy security