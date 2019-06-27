Charter Steel Facility: 50001 Ready to ISO 50001 Certified in Under Two Months

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) recognized Charter Steel, a division of Charter Manufacturing Company, for attaining DOE 50001 Ready status at their second facility, a coiled steel processing facility in Fostoria, Ohio. Charter Steel’s Saukville, Wisconsin, facility first earned 50001 Ready recognition in August 2017. The company credits DOE’s 50001 Ready process with significantly expediting its ability to earn the globally recognized ISO 50001 certification at both the Fostoria and Saukville sites.

“It’s one thing to read the standard, but to interpret and apply it into daily action requires considerable thought to unpack,” said Katie Dimmer, Energy Engineer at Charter Steel. “50001 Ready provides that translation and direction you need to make sure you’ve got all the critical elements covered.”

Charter Steel’s Fostoria facility earned 50001 Ready recognition from DOE in November 2018 and ISO 50001 certification just two months later. DOE’s 50001 Ready Navigator online tool, hosted by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, served as a useful “checklist” to make sure the process for implementing the energy management system was complete and robust. Team members captured screenshots from the tool to share with colleagues at the plant to help them understand the actions and data needed and efficiently complete key steps. The Fostoria facility used the Navigator to identify training needs and calibrate meters to improve the accuracy and reliability of energy data.

Learn more about how Charter Steel earned 50001 Ready recognition and ISO 50001 certification.

DOE offers two key programs to encourage wide uptake of ISO 50001: 50001 Ready helps organizations get on the road to sustained energy savings, and Superior Energy Performance 50001 (SEP 50001) provides a robust measurement and verification protocol to support third-party verification of energy performance improvements. Both programs support DOE’s Better Buildings, Better Plants Program with materials, tools, and training.

50001 Ready and SEP 50001 are managed by DOE’s Advanced Manufacturing Office (AMO) within the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy. AMO supports early-stage research to advance innovation in U.S. manufacturing and promote American economic growth and energy security.