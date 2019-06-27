Energy Department Recognizes Polaris for 50001 Ready Achievement

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) recognized Polaris for attaining DOE’s 50001 Ready status at its off-road and on-road vehicle production facility in Huntsville, Alabama. Polaris’ 950,000-square-foot Huntsville plant saved at least 2.6 million kilowatt hours and nearly $200,000 in energy costs by implementing simple operational changes as part of 50001 Ready. The team at the Huntsville plant, the newest and largest of Polaris’ 10 U.S. manufacturing facilities, saw an opportunity to lead the company toward greater sustainability.

“Completing all [50001 Ready] Navigator tasks is key to ensuring you have performed a thorough evaluation of your whole system,” said Aaron Tyrie, Environmental Health Safety and Securities Manager at Polaris. “DOE’s tool walked us step by step through the process, helped us identify gaps, brainstorm solutions to close those gaps, and charted a clear path forward to meet our objectives.”