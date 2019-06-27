Mobank Welcomes Kevin Kramer to Lead Kansas City Market

/EIN News/ -- OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobank is pleased to welcome Kevin Kramer back to Kansas City to take the helm as market CEO on July 1. Kramer is a Kansas City banking veteran who has spent the last three years in Iowa City as chief operating officer of MidWestOne Financial Group.



Kevin Kramer Headshot





Prior to joining MidwestOne in Iowa, Kramer was executive vice president and director of commercial banking for Bank Midwest and sister organization Hillcrest Bank. He previously spent 16 years at UMB Financial Corporation in Kansas City as senior vice president and director of commercial strategy.

“Kevin’s focus on the client experience and community engagement are strongly aligned to the Mobank and BOK Financial culture,” said Norm Bagwell, executive vice president and regional banking executive for BOK Financial, Mobank’s parent company. “Kevin is excited to return to Kansas City and he will be a strong addition to lead our regional team.”

“The potential ahead for Mobank and BOK Financial is tremendous and I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to join such an outstanding team and return to Kansas City, which is home for me and my family,” Kramer said, “While we enjoyed our time in Iowa, we missed the relationships we developed here and I’m eager to reconnect professionally and personally with the community.”

Kramer graduated with a degree in business administration and a minor in finance from Benedictine College. He is an alumnus of the Centurions program of the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce and was named Centurion of the Year in 2001. In 2003, Ingram’s Magazine selected Kevin as part of their 40 under 40 influential leaders in the Kansas City market. Kramer and his wife, Pam, have been actively engaged with charitable and economic development organizations in Kansas City. In addition to serving on the board of directors, including the executive committee, for Benedictine College, other community involvement includes Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas, Notre Dame de Sion School, Ronald McDonald House, Union Station KC and the Kansas City Economic Development Corporation.

BOK Financial Corporation is a $38 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with $78 billion in assets under management and administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc., The Milestone Group, Inc., CoBiz Wealth, LLC and BOK Financial Insurance, Inc. BOKF, NA operates TransFund, Cavanal Hill Investment Management and BOK Financial Asset Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque; Bank of Arkansas; Bank of Oklahoma; Bank of Texas; BOK Financial in Colorado, and Arizona; and Mobank in Kansas and Missouri; as well as having limited purpose offices Nebraska, Milwaukee and Connecticut. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28901686-bb7b-4a7e-8e04-cf32176c9f3e

