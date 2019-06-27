WinZip Mac 7 Pro Boosts Productivity in File Management and Security

WinZip® Mac 7 Pro delivers powerful file management, encryption, compression, and sharing capabilities

OTTAWA, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introducing WinZip Mac 7 Pro , the latest version of WinZip's powerful file management, encryption, and compression software that offers new enhancements that increase productivity when working with zipped files.



/EIN News/ -- With apps for macOS, Windows, iOS, and Android platforms, WinZip is the go-to application to manage and protect files whether they’re on the cloud, a network, or on your system.

“By focusing on productivity and simplifying your workflows, WinZip delivers the features you need to save time and manage your files more efficiently,” said Bill Richard, Vice President of Development for WinZip. “With the need for online privacy and file sharing impacting our personal and working lives every day, WinZip enables individuals and businesses to protect their critical information by keeping files safe.”

WinZip® Mac 7 Pro gives users even more power and control when managing and protecting their files:

New! One-Click Unzip. Open the zip file in WinZip and with the one-click unzip button, automatically unzip the file to the folder where the original zip file is located.

Open the zip file in WinZip and with the one-click unzip button, automatically unzip the file to the folder where the original zip file is located. New! Protect encrypted files by requiring a password to modify the zip file. Before deleting or replacing an encrypted file within an existing zip file, WinZip requests the password to verify the action. Once verified, the file can be deleted or replaced with a new encrypted zip file.

Before deleting or replacing an encrypted file within an existing zip file, WinZip requests the password to verify the action. Once verified, the file can be deleted or replaced with a new encrypted zip file. New! Replace Zip files with Zip content. Quickly restore files from a Zip file, now with just a single click -- an ideal complement to the Replace files with a Zip file feature.

Quickly restore files from a Zip file, now with just a single click -- an ideal complement to the Replace files with a Zip file feature. New! Easily convert images in an existing zip. Save time by bulk converting images in a zip file to your chosen format.

Save time by bulk converting images in a zip file to your chosen format. New! Manage files with Zip filters. Simplify your workflow by choosing what types of extensions are added to zip files. Create rules to exclude certain file types from being zipped and more.

WinZip Mac 7 Pro integrates with the macOS Quick Look tool, enabling you to browse the contents of a Zip file before it is unzipped. With support for Zip, Zipx, RAR, LHA, 7Z, JAR, and WAR formats, WinZip makes it easy to open any compressed file you receive, no matter which platform it was created on. With apps for macOS, iPad and iPhone, WinZip makes it safe and easy to share files on your favorite Apple hardware.

The WinZip product line also includes the new WinZip Mac 7. For more information about the WinZip Mac product line, please refer to the comparison chart .

Pricing and Availability

WinZip Mac 7 Pro and WinZip Mac 7 are both available now in English directly from WinZip at www.winzip.com/mac . The suggested retail pricing of WinZip Mac 7 Pro is $49.95 (US) / $64.95 (CAD) / £51.54. The SRP of WinZip Mac 7 is $29.95 (US) / $39.95 (CAD) / £31.14. Prices in British pounds are VAT inclusive. For other regional pricing, please check local sites.

For a free trial of WinZip Mac 7 Pro, please visit www.winzip.com/mac .

iPhone and iPad users can download WinZip for iOS from the Apple App Store here: www.bit.ly/iOSWinZip .

About WinZip

WinZip is trusted by millions of businesses and consumers to boost productivity, simplify file sharing, and keep information private. Offering apps for all of today’s most popular platforms and devices, WinZip gives users a better way to manage and share files in the cloud, email, and social media. The WinZip product line also includes powerful utilities to improve system performance and help keep Mac and Windows PCs secure. WinZip is a division of Corel Corporation. For more information about WinZip, please visit www.winzip.com .

One of the world’s top software companies, Corel offers some of the industry’s most respected and well-known brands, including CorelDRAW®, Parallels®, MindManager®, ClearSlide®, Pinnacle™, and WinZip. Across our entire portfolio, Corel’s products give today’s knowledge workers the tools they need to achieve new levels of creativity, productivity, and success. For more information, please visit www.corel.com .

© 2019 Corel Corporation. Corel, WinZip, the WinZip logo, CorelDRAW, MindManager, and Pinnacle are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation and/or its subsidiaries in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. ClearSlide is a trademark or registered trademark of ClearSlide Inc., in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. Parallels is a trademark or registered trademark of Parallels International GmbH in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners. Patents: www.corel.com/patent .

Contact

Lucy Screnci

lucy.screnci@corel.com

www.winzip.com

