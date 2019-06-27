Senior Companion care Fort Myers Fl and Live-in Care Port Charlotte Fl Specialist share Day of Joy information

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, USA, June 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comfort Keepers Fort Myers Celebrated National Day of Joy

Comfort Keepers® and their Caregivers across the Country celebrated yesterday’s National Day of Joy. The National Day of Joy, sponsored by Comfort Keepers, is about finding joy in everyday moments. Comfort Keepers Fort Myers, is a locally owned and operated franchise that provides adults with senior companion care Fort Myers Fl teams. In-home caregiver work is reliably performed by Live-in care Port Charlotte Fl that are caring and compassionate.

Locally, we surveyed our team of highly skilled compassionate caregivers that provide senior companion care Fort Myers Fl, and here is what they said was essential to them:

* Sharing a meal with one another

* Giving a friend a hug

* Being around friends and family

* Being around my co-workers

* Love is Joy!

* Serving our community

* My Kids

* Life

* Make our seniors laugh

* Learning from our seniors

* Being able to make another person smile.

Too often, the pursuit of joy is relegated to the background of people's lives as they tackle their day-to-day responsibilities. But finding joy, no matter your age, is vital for maintaining your physical health, mental health, and overall well-being.

At a time when the daily news is dominated by crisis, division and cynicism, the National Day of Joy is designed to be an antidote to negativity. It's a day for taking time, whether it's five minutes, an hour or a whole day, to focus on the things that bring you joy, and help others experience it too.

Experiencing joy also has beneficial mental and physical health effects, as it releases dopamine and serotonin, important neurotransmitters that help regulate movement, learning, mood, and emotional responses. Experiencing joy on a more regular basis can help to reduce negative feelings and emotions and improve overall well-being.

Comfort Keepers Fort Myers, is a provider of in-home care for seniors and other adults, recently questioned almost 5400 respondents across the Country only to find what many of us already know:

Family is the most crucial factor when it comes to experiencing joy.

People of all ages need sunshine in their lives to improve mood and outlook.

Once grandchildren enter the picture, they are the center of the senior's focus.

As we age, our overall level of joy increases while the perception that there is enough joy in the world decreases. Reading is a critical component of joy for seniors.

Seniors also find joy in getting out in the sun and remembering old times, whether that be listening to old records or looking through photo albums.

Traveling is extremely important to people of all ages, including those who live in states with a large number of tourist destinations.

The survey profoundly shows that the need for joy is universal, but what brings joy to each of us varies by the individual. Here are some of our favorite answers to: What was your most joyful moment?

Here is what they related to us:

* The birth of my children

* Laughing with friends

* Returning home safely each day

* My service dog

* R&R on a warm summer day

* Smelling the air right after it rains in the spring

* My grandchildren and flowers

* The day I married my husband 49 years ago

We parsed and dissected the survey results and found that Florida has a National Joy Ranking of 23 when compared to the other states. Music is the most joyful activity.

Comfort Keepers Fort Myers is so committed to promoting joy and inspiring others to make the world a more joyful place, that the company registered the last Wednesday in June as the National Day of Joy.

Please comment telling us about your #Day of Joy and like our Facebook page.

The entire survey results can be found at the National National Day of Joy page.

At Comfort Keepers Fort Myers, senior care is designed to meet a senior's unique care needs. Our caregivers focus their responsibility not only on a senior's physical well-being, but, with Comfort Keepers, their social, mental, and emotional well-being are also nurtured and cared for.

Whether your loved one needs assistance with grooming and bathing, or they need companionship and conversation, our in-home caregivers will be there to provide them with the care and support they need and deserve. At Comfort Keepers, our caregivers can provide care from a mere 30 minutes a week to up to 24 hours a day.

Comfort Keepers Fort Myers, FL is a trusted Home Care For Seniors in Cape Coral, FL and the Surrounding Areas.

