Angola, Mali discuss bilateral cooperation

Bamako, ANGOLA, June 27 - Angolan Vice president Bornito de Sousa was received Wednesday in Bamako by president of Mali Bubakar Keyta during which they discussed bilateral cooperation.,

Bornito de Sousa told the press at the end of the meeting that he discussed with the host president the preparation for the 1st edition of the Luanda Biennial - Pan-African Forum for the Culture of Peace, set for September this year in Angola.

The Angolan vice president added that the audience also served to analyse the aspects related to the Malian community residing in Angola.

As for the armed and inter-community conflict underway in Mali since March 2012, Bornito de Sousa said he was informed of the steps taken internally backed by the UN, for national reconciliation.

He highlighted the recent appointment of Tiebilé Dramé of the opposition to the position of the new Foreign Minister of the government last May.

Bornito de Sousa paid a three-day official visit to Mali on behalf of President João Lourenço, at the invitation by his Malian counterpart.

The Angolan Vice president also attended the launching ceremony of a book on Alioune Blondin Beye, a Malian diplomat who was killed in an air crash on June 26, 1998, near Abidjan, Côte d'Ivore.

