Bestest Announces Reg. CF Private Placement Offering

/EIN News/ --

WESTPORT, CT, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bestest announces the launch of a private placement offering in accordance with Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg. CF) adopted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) through MicroVentures.



This crowdfunding offering is selling Crowd Notes to raise maximum offering proceeds of $107,000 with a minimum investment of $100. The companies anticipate closing the offering in August.



More information on this offering can be found at: https://app.microventures.com/crowdfunding/bestest



Bestest has created a social media polling app that lets users gather feedback from the general public, live-audiences, and private groups in real time. The company launched its mobile polling and voting platform, available for download on the App Store and Google Play, in September 2018.



MicroVenture Marketplace, Inc. (“MicroVentures”) is a registered broker/dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. MicroVentures offers the sale of private placements in early and late stage companies in various industries, facilitates secondary transactions in private companies, and serves as a crowdfunding intermediary in accordance with Regulation CF. Visit https://microventures.com for more information.



A crowdfunding investment involves risk, including illiquidity, potential loss of principal, and dilution. In making an investment decision, investors must rely on their own examination of the issuer and the terms of the offering. The securities offered have not been recommended or approved by any federal or state securities commission or regulatory authority.

This week Bestest, a polling technology company, announced the launch of a Reg. CF offering in connection with MicroVentures, an Austin, TX-based intermediary.



The Bestest app is available for download in the App Store and on Google Play.









Attachments

Katie Smith Bestest, LLC 716-408-7970 ksmith@mybestestapp.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.