Special Announcement on Initiatives Supporting Canadian Women Entrepreneurs

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (APF Canada) invites members of the media to attend a special announcement from Canada’s Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion and to celebrate the First Canadian Women-only Business Mission to Japan at the Consulate General of Japan in Toronto on Friday, June 28.



Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, The Hon. Mary Ng, will be announcing special initiatives supporting women entrepreneurs interested in scaling by expanding into international markets, and will moderate a panel discussion with participants in APF Canada's successful mission to Japan.



Consul General of Japan to Toronto, Ms. Takako Ito, will provide welcome remarks. Ms. Christine Nakamura, Project Director, First Canadian Women-only Business Mission to Japan, and Vice-President, Toronto Office, Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, will discuss opportunities to participate in future women-only business missions to Asia.



Date: Friday, June 28, 2019



Time: 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. (EDT)



Location:

Consulate General of Japan in Toronto

Sakura Room,

77 King Street West #3300,

Toronto, ON



RSVP: Due to limited seating, members of the media who are planning to attend the event are asked to RSVP Kate Scullin by 4:30 p.m. (EDT) on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

