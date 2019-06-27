Danny Green, Raptors Player, Donates Three Signed Jerseys For Silent Auction

TORONTO, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 8608 Capital Investments hosted a charity event in La Boutique Noire at 90 Yorkville avenue on June 27th, 2019 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., to raise funds to open the first foundation for Chiari Malformation in Canada.



/EIN News/ -- “Chiari Malformation is a chronic neurological condition that needs awareness. My wife and my sister in-law are both affected by this terrible condition, this is very dear to my heart,” said Ardy Khavari, partner at 8608 Capital Investments.

A PH condominium unit with over 3,000 sq ft in Miami, Florida was part of the auction with 15 per cent of proceeds going to the SickKids Chiari Malformation Foundation.

“So many people have reached out to help. We received donations from Simon Mass, Condo Store, Chabrol Restaurant, Mona Lisa Smiles, Giovanna’s Psychic Studio, Baharak M, David Forteau, ladybug florist, Havana Luxe Decor and many more,” said Ali Nashid and Moe Moradi, partners at 8608 Capital Investments.

For more information:

Aylar Mousavi

647-890-0719

aylar.mousavi@gmail.com

