Trailcon Leasing opens new Calgary facility

/EIN News/ -- BRAMPTON, Ontario, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trailcon Leasing Inc. will celebrate yet another milestone on July 2, when it opens its new facility in Calgary.



The state-of-the-art facility measures 20,000 square feet, with another 5,000 square feet available for future expansion. It features eight trailer bays, with space for an additional three. A large fenced-in yard, secured by truck gates, has the capacity to accommodate approximately 120 trailers.

Branch manager Nick Reid is excited about the move, noting that “this new facility will enhance our service to customers, as well as provide drivers and technicians with a more comfortable environment.”

The Calgary building is identical to a facility that opened in Edmonton in January of this year.

“This marks the opening of our third facility in less than a year,” says Trailcon Leasing president Jerry Brown. “These expanded, modern facilities will allow Trailcon Leasing to accommodate its growing customer base for years to come, while allowing staff to maintain our exceptional standard of service.”

The new facility replaces the existing one, established in 2012, which will close upon the opening of the new one. The official address of the new facility is 7269 106 Ave. S.E., Calgary, AB, T2C 5P5.

About Trailcon Leasing Inc.

Now in its 27th year, Trailcon Leasing Inc. continues to focus on continuous improvement and exceeding customer expectations.

Established in 1992, Trailcon is one of the largest trailer and intermodal equipment rental, leasing, and service leaders nationwide. Besides its 75,000-square-foot state-of-the-art head office in Brampton, ON, Trailcon has branches in Cornwall, ON; Edmonton and Calgary, AB; and Surrey, BC.

Its fleet of more than 9,000 units consists of dry vans, refrigerated and heated trailers, chassis, and storage trailers. Trailcon offers shortterm rentals and long-term leases of its equipment to a variety of industries. A dedicated Fleet Maintenance Program services not only Trailcon's own fleet, but also over 20,000 customer-owned units.

Almost 100 licensed trailer technicians across Canada and 15 MTO-licensed stations in the GTA make Trailcon the largest mobile repair fleet in Canada. Dedicated 24/7/365 in-house Customer Response Centre representatives, at 1-855-ROAD-RPR (855-762-3777), immediately dispatch assistance to meet your maintenance and repair needs - anytime, anywhere.

For more information, visit www.trailcon.com .

Contact Information

Trailcon Leasing Inc.

Stacey Carroll

Marketing Manager

Office: 905-670-9061, x3228; Mobile: 416-884-9080

scarroll@trailcon.com

www.trailcon.com

