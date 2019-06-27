IntelliDyne, LLC Appraised at CMMI Maturity Level 3

IntelliDyne Logo IntelliDyne CMMI Level 3

FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- IntelliDyne, LLC is pleased to announce it has been appraised at CMMIMaturity Level 3 for Services. The appraisal was performed by partner organization, iPower LLC, on the organization’s Defense Health Agency (DHA) Network Support Services (NSS) program. Demonstrating appraisal readiness at the highest level in the company’s history, this successful CMMI Maturity Level 3 appraisal is reflective of IntelliDyne’s commitment to continuous process improvement and mature process implementation.The CMMIServices Level 3 rating is a distinction that clearly demonstrates to our customers that we are fully committed to high-level process improvements that assure the delivery of superior product, system and service solutions. This maturity level is an important competitive differentiator on many government programs and is consistent with IntelliDyne’s culture of continuous improvement and commitment to excellence.CMMIis a process improvement approach that provides organizations with the essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve their performance. An appraisal at maturity level 3 indicates the organization is performing at a “defined” level. At this level, processes are well characterized and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools, and methods. The organization’s set of standard processes, which is the basis for maturity level 3, is established and improved over time.CMMIis the result of more than 25 years of ongoing work at Carnegie Mellon University by members of industry, government, and the Software Engineering Institute. Powered by Carnegie Mellon, the CMMI Institute is working to build upon CMMI’s success, advance the state of the practice, accelerate the development and adoption of best practices, and provide solutions to the emerging needs of businesses around the world.About CMMIInstituteA subsidiary of ISACA Enterprises, CMMI Institute is the global leader in the advancement of best practices in people, process, and technology. The Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI)is a proven set of global best practices that drives business performance through building and benchmarking key capabilities. CMMI Institute elevates organizations to benchmark performance across a range of critical business capabilities, including software development, maintenance and operations, service excellence, workforce management, data management, and security. For over 25 years, thousands of high-performing organizations in a variety of industries, including healthcare and information technology, have achieved sustainable business success through CMMI adoption with demonstrated ability as capable IT contractors.About IntelliDyneIntelliDyne is a consulting firm that enables better business performance and mission outcomes through innovative technology solutions. We manage public sector programs that deliver higher operational efficiency and measurable value to clients. We advise, develop and execute effective solutions in Advanced Analytics, Information Assurance/Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, Application Development and Mobile Computing, and Enterprise Infrastructure Management.



