Sauce Labs Wins Multiple 2019 Comparably Awards

Continuous Testing Leader Recognized on Annual Listing of Best CEO for Diversity, Best Company for Leadership, and Best Company for Professional Development

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sauce Labs Inc., provider of the world’s most comprehensive and trusted continuous testing cloud, today announced it has won three Comparably Awards for 2019 across the following categories: ‘Best CEO for Diversity’, ‘Best Company for Leadership’ and ‘Best Company for Professional Development’. The recognition comes on the heels of Sauce Labs winning a Comparably Award for Best Company Outlook earlier this year.



/EIN News/ -- Known for providing transparent assessments of company cultures based on the input of actual employees, Comparably.com identified the top large and small companies in each of the three categories based on anonymous sentiment ratings provided by employees between June 27, 2018, and June 7, 2019.

Sauce Labs CEO Charles Ramsey ranked #32 on the list of the best CEOs for diversity among small/mid-sized companies, while Sauce Labs as a whole ranked #43 on the list of best companies for leadership and #17 on the list of best companies for professional development.

"Comparably's annual awards are based entirely on how employees rate their companies and CEOs," said Jason Nazar, CEO, Comparably. "The exceptional companies and leaders on this list understand that diversity and inclusion, strong leadership, and professional development are vital aspects needed to create successful businesses and great workplace culture."

To determine the rankings, Comparably looked at nearly 10 million ratings from employees at over 50,000 companies. Winners were determined based on actual employee responses to a combination of questions aimed at gauging their insight into issues critical to a strong workplace, including diversity, leadership, and professional development.

"Sauce Labs continues to build a vibrant company culture around our core values of transparency, respecting individuality, and valuing ideas over hierarchy,” said Ramsey. “While I am honored to have been personally recognized by Comparably, the awards are really a testament to the collective commitment of everyone at Sauce Labs to building a workplace in which diversity is celebrated and opportunities for professional development are abundant.”

About The Comparably Awards

The Comparably Awards honor companies and leaders, large and small, that are helping to drive positive cultural change. Rankings are based entirely on current employee feedback and derived from sentiment ratings provided throughout the year by anonymized employees. There are no fees or costs associated, nor is a nomination required. Each list Comparably publishes seeks to recognize an important aspect of workplace culture, and the companies and business leaders who make the cut tend to have markedly higher approval ratings than their peers.

About Comparably

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation site with a mission to make workplaces more transparent and rewarding. Employees can access the platform’s salary comparison tool, rate their companies and CEOs, and see what workplaces are really like through the lens of comprehensive and structured data based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, department, location, education, and company size. With nearly 10 million ratings from employees across 50,000 U.S. companies since its 2016 launch, Comparably has become one of the most trusted third party sites for workplace culture and fastest growing SaaS solutions for employer branding. For more information, go to www.comparably.com.

About Sauce Labs

Sauce Labs ensures the world’s leading apps and websites work flawlessly on every browser, OS and device. Its award-winning Continuous Testing Cloud provides development and quality teams with instant access to the test coverage, scalability, and analytics they need to rapidly deliver a flawless digital experience. Sauce Labs is a privately held company funded by Toba Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Centerview Capital Technology, IVP, Adams Street Partners and Riverwood Capital. For more information, please visit https://saucelabs.com.

Media Contact

Scott Desiere

scott.desiere@saucelabs.com

(619) 952-3758

Twitter: @ScottDesiere







