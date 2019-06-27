Mobile Payment Expert in Block Chain Payment Industry-Brief Introduction to Austin

AUSTIN

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The progress and innovation of science and technology are the motive force to promote the progress of the industry, and so is the payment industry. Mobile devices, two-dimensional code technology, fingerprint identification technology and big data technology are the infrastructure of the payment industry, which makes cash-free society possible.

The coverage of mobile devices makes the means of payment infiltrate into the long tail population. Two-dimensional code and fingerprint identification technology provide security for payment. Large data makes payment more convenient.

Especially in the process of the gradual development of the encrypted digital money market, encrypted digital money has many advantages, such as high circulation, high fake cost, low production cost, decentralization, fair and transparent books, high additional cost, etc. It is widely sought after by the market. Its core supporting technology block chain attracts more and more attention and is considered as the core of constructing the next cost-value Internet. Technology.

Based on the bottom technology of block chain, Austin combines block chain with payment, devotes itself to building the mobile payment specialist of block chain payment industry, and develops core technologies such as Fast Lightning Payment, which are independently developed by the development team.

It has solved some disadvantages of block chain in payment transmission, such as fast lightning payment technology and Flash matching. With a variety of technologies, Austin will build a new financial platform at the bottom of the block chain, using the fast lightning payment network to achieve rapid payment of digital assets, and providing integrated SDK interface for payment channels of various types of digital assets, combining with various block chain application development tools, to facilitate enterprises and businesses, ultimately forming an ecological system based on block chain payment finance.

At present, Austin has reached in-depth cooperation with Amazon, Google, IBM, Allianz Group, BNP Paribas, JPMorgan Chase and HSBC Group on payment channels. Austin's future value will be unlimited.



