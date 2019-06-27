PIIM to get USD 2 billion funding

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 27 - Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, announced Thursday in Luanda that the Integrated Municipal Intervention Plan (PIIM), launched this morning in Luanda, will be financed with the equivalent in Kwanzas of two billion dollars from Sovereign Fund of Angola (FSDEA). ,

President Joao Lourenço who was speaking the launching session of the plan, assured that with the money available from the Sovereign Fund, the PIIM will be implemented without recourse to public indebtedness.

The President of the Republic has revealed that it is the Government's intention to make municipalities the center of national development.

PIIM, to be implemented in the 164 municipalities of the country, will give priority to the energy and water, education, health, basic sanitation and road construction sectors.

The head of state also affirmed that the PIIM is an "inescapable" challenge.

