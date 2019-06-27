UNITA Congress to focus on national unity

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 27 - The XIII (thirteenth) Ordinary Congress of UNITA, the largest opposition party in Angola, scheduled for November, should fundamentally pass the image of national unity and the precursor of democracy in the country.,

This statement was made today (Thursday) in the municipality of Viana, Luanda, by UNITA Vice-President Raul Danda in the opening address of the IV meeting of the National Committee of the Angolan Women's League (LIMA), an organization of UNITA.

According to the politician, the congress will serve to reflect on the most varied issues of the party and the country, and will run under the motto '' Together to reach the goals that are intended to bring the well-being of all Angolans' '.

The party leader said that the great challenge of the institutionalization of local authorities lies ahead.

Regarding LIMA's meeting, Raúl Danda said that the organization, which has been in existence for 47 years, has shown courage, tenacity, bravery and persistence, standing out for its own merit.

