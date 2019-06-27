Mali: Angola's Vice President ends three-day visit

Bamako, ANGOLA, June 27 - Angolan Vice President of Republic Bornito de Sousa Thursday left Bamako city, Mali, after a three-day visit aimed to pay tribute to the former UN special representative of the Secretary General to Angola, Alioune Blondin Beye.,

Bornito de Sousa, who attended the event, on behalf of the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, was welcomed by the President of Mali, Boubakar Keita, with whom he discussed the state of bilateral relations.

In Bamako, the Angolan Vice president also attended the launching ceremony of a book on Alioune Blondin Beye, a Malian diplomat who was killed in an air crash on June 26, 1998, near Abidjan, Côte d'Ivore.

