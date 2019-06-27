Chaos Group Brings Total Chaos to SIGGRAPH 2019

Annual Presentation Series Returns with Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Talks on 'Game of Thrones,' 'Captain Marvel,' 'The Orville' and More

Today, Chaos Group announces the lineup for Total Chaos @ SIGGRAPH (previously V-Ray Days), featuring in-depth production talks on Captain Marvel, Game of Thrones and more. Total Chaos will also play host to “Vlado in Renderland,” covering the latest in V-Ray research and development, as well as a new “Women in Technology” panel featuring speakers from VFX production studios such as Zoic Studios and Pixomondo.



The free two-day event will be held in room 409A of the Los Angeles Convention Center, on the second-floor concourse. Presentations begin Tuesday, July 30 at 10:00 a.m. While the sessions are open to all SIGGRAPH attendees, seating may be limited. Due to the exclusive content being shown, recording is not permitted.



For the second year in a row, Digital Domain will dive deep into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, exploring recent films like Captain Marvel. Game of Thrones’ iconic credits will be discussed by Elastic Art Director and Head of 3D Kirk Shintani, who will chart a 10-year journey from season one through eight. Pixomondo will also be on hand to break down a fiery space battle recently featured on Seth MacFarlane’s The Orville.



On day two, industry players from Pixomondo, Magnopus, ARwall and Zoic Studios will lead an all-women panel focused on the best ways to carve out a niche in CG. Using insights from their careers, the speakers will explain how to identify strengths, advance skill sets and find an authentic voice in a competitive industry.



Other presentations will cover visual architectural design (KPF), real-time workflows (Method Studios) and the latest developments from Chaos Research, the new research arm of Chaos Group. Corona advances in rendering caustics and scene assembly with V-Ray for Houdini (Ingenuity Studios) will also be shown.



Total Chaos @ SIGGRAPH Presentation Schedule :



Tuesday, July 30



KPF “The Visual Architectural Design Process” by Cobus Bothma, Director of Applied Research, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

“The Visual Architectural Design Process” by Cobus Bothma, Director of Applied Research, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Chaos Group “Vlado in Renderland 2019” by Vladimir Koylazov, Co-Founder & Head of Software Development, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

“Vlado in Renderland 2019” by Vladimir Koylazov, Co-Founder & Head of Software Development, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Digital Domain “Creating Superheroes the V-Ray Way” by Deke Kincaid, Pipeline Supervisor, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

“Creating Superheroes the V-Ray Way” by Deke Kincaid, Pipeline Supervisor, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Chaos Group “Making Caustics Mainstream with Corona Renderer 4” by Ondra Karlík, CTO & Main Developer of Corona Renderer, 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

“Making Caustics Mainstream with Corona Renderer 4” by Ondra Karlík, CTO & Main Developer of Corona Renderer, 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Ingenuity Studios “Agile Workflow Tips with V-Ray for Houdini” by Grant Miller, Partner & VFX Supervisor, 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31

Chaos Research “Beyond Pretty Pictures: Pushing the Boundaries of Color 3D Printed Objects” by Jaroslav Křivánek, Partner, Research & Development, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

“Beyond Pretty Pictures: Pushing the Boundaries of Color 3D Printed Objects” by Jaroslav Křivánek, Partner, Research & Development, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Method Studios “Innovative Real-Time Solutions: Where Tech, Art and Film Converge” by Lee Carlton, CG Supervisor, 11:00 a.m.– 12:00 p.m.

“Innovative Real-Time Solutions: Where Tech, Art and Film Converge” by Lee Carlton, CG Supervisor, 11:00 a.m.– 12:00 p.m. Elastic “Game of Thrones Main Title Design: A 10-Year Journey” by Kirk Shintani, Art Director & Head of 3D, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

“Game of Thrones Main Title Design: A 10-Year Journey” by Kirk Shintani, Art Director & Head of 3D, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. “Women in Technology : Carve Your Niche in the Industry” panel, 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

: Carve Your Niche in the Industry” panel, 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Pixomondo “Choreographing Chaos: The Orville’s Epic Space Battle” by Nhat Phong Tran, VFX Supervisor & Daniel Carbo, VFX Producer, 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Additional SIGGRAPH presentations :

In addition to Total Chaos @ SIGGRAPH, Chaos Group staff and developers are set to present several talks to the community, highlighting new developments in V-Ray and Corona.

“Path Guiding in Production,” featuring Chaos Research expert Jaroslav Křivánek along with panelists from Weta Digital and NVIDIA, July 28, 2:00 p.m. – 5:15 p.m., Room 403AB

“Optimal Multiple Importance Sampling,” featuring Jaroslav Křivánek along with authors from Charles University, Saarland University and more, July 29, 10:45 a.m. – 12:35 p.m., Room 153

“V-Ray GPU & Lavina Showcase,” featuring Phil Miller, Alex Yolov and Peter Matanov, July 31, 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., NVIDIA’s Innovation Theater in Booth 1303

To see Chaos Group’s full schedule, please visit https://www.chaosgroup.com/siggraph2019. If you would like to schedule a meeting at the show, please contact david.tracy@chaosgroup.com.

About Chaos Group

Chaos Group is a worldwide leader in computer graphics technology, helping artists and designers create photorealistic imagery and animation for architecture, design, and visual effects. Chaos Group’s award-winning physically-based rendering and simulation software is used daily by top design studios, architectural firms, advertising agencies, and visual effects companies around the globe. Today, the company's research and development in ray-traced rendering, cloud computing and real-time ray tracing is shaping the future of creative storytelling and digital design. Founded in 1997, Chaos Group is privately owned with offices in Sofia, Los Angeles, Prague, Seoul, and Tokyo. For more information, visit: chaosgroup.com.

