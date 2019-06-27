IFIC Welcomes New Member – RSM Canada

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced that RSM Canada LLP has joined the organization as a member.



“On behalf of our board and membership, I am delighted to welcome RSM Canada to IFIC,” said Paul C. Bourque, president and CEO, IFIC. “With its focus on developing professional services to meet their clients' evolving needs in today’s ever-changing business environment, I am certain the firm will provide valuable input as IFIC seeks to adapt to the major trends that will shape the future of the industry.”

“As the voice of the investment funds industry, IFIC’s position in the market aligns with RSM’s growing commitment to servicing financial services companies,” said Mike Zenteno, partner, RSM Canada. “Our membership allows us to be part of the industry dialogue and keep abreast of public policy decisions; all of which are insights that will help our clients navigate an increasingly complex regulatory environment.”

RSM Canada, with offices across the country, is a member of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms focused on the middle market with more than 41,000 people in 116 countries.

For more information about RSM Canada, please visit https://rsmcanada.com/ .

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit IFIC.ca .

