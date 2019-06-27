DALI-2 certification of sensors and input devices is now underway

/EIN News/ -- The start of DALI-2 certification for light sensors, occupancy sensors, switches, sliders and push-buttons means that DALI-2 now includes all the necessary components for a digital lighting-control system.



PISCATAWAY, N.J., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Illumination Interface Alliance (DiiA), the global industry organization for DALI lighting control, has introduced DALI-2 certification for a range of products including light sensors, occupancy sensors, push-buttons, switches and sliders. These products, known as DALI-2 input devices, provide user-derived and environmental information to the lighting-control system.



“This is a significant milestone for DALI-2,” said Paul Drosihn, DiiA General Manager. “Now, all the main components of a lighting-control system can be DALI-2 certified.”

In addition to input devices, DALI-2 already includes application controllers (devices that make decisions and send commands); bus power supplies; and control gear such as LED drivers.

The DALI-2 test specifications for input devices were written by DiiA, based on Parts 301, 302, 303 and 304 of IEC 62386, the global DALI standard. Part 301 covers push-button devices, Part 302 specifies absolute input devices e.g. switches, sliders, Part 303 covers occupancy sensors, including presence and movement sensors, and Part 304 defines light sensors. A DALI-2 input device will implement Parts 101 and 103, as well as one or more of the new Parts (301-304).

The first input device to achieve DALI-2 certification was the zc-switch, a push-button device from DiiA member zencontrol, which implements Part 301 of the DALI-2 specification. The first certified input device to implement more than one of the new DALI-2 Parts was the LDALI-BM2 from LOYTEC electronics, which implements both Parts 301 and 302.

Also, the first DALI-2 sensor has achieved DALI-2 certification. The zc-pir from zencontrol is a combined occupancy (PIR) and light (lux) sensor, which implements Parts 303 and 304 of DALI-2.

“Our member companies have worked together to create robust DALI-2 test specifications that will further build market confidence in product interoperability,” said Paul Drosihn. “We expect to see many more certified DALI-2 products in the near future, supporting the acceleration in market demand.”

For all product types, DALI-2 certification is granted only after DiiA verifies that testing is complete and successful. Certified DALI-2 products can be identified by the DALI-2 logo, and are all listed in the Product Database on the DiiA website.

About DiiA

The Digital Illumination Interface Alliance (DiiA) is an open, global consortium of lighting companies that aims to grow the market for lighting-control solutions based on Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI) technology. DiiA is driving the adoption of DALI-2, the latest version of the internationally-standardized DALI protocol. DALI-2 includes more product types, more features, clearer specifications, increased testing, and product certification.

The DALI‑2 certification and logo program, operated by DiiA, builds confidence in cross-vendor product interoperability. DiiA develops test specifications for DALI-2 product compliance testing, and also creates new specifications for additional DALI-2 features and functions. For more information, please visit www.digitalilluminationinterface.org.

