EXIT Realty Corp. International’s Charitable Pledges Reach $5.5 Million

EXIT Realty Corp. International, a real estate franchisor with brokerage locations across the U.S. and Canada, today announced that its pledges to charity now exceed $5.5 million.



A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund. Through the Spirit of EXIT Dollar-for-Dollar Matching Program, EXIT offices and associates can raise money for local, approved, registered charities and apply to EXIT’s head office to have those funds matched from the company’s pledged pool of funds.



Non-profit organizations that have benefited from the Spirit of EXIT program include those supporting the victims of domestic violence, food banks, veterans’ charities and relief funds, cancer research, Habitat for Humanity, animal welfare organizations and many more. In one fundraising effort, Vicki Shoemaker Cloud, Broker/Owner of EXIT Realty Pros in Manassas, Virginia and member of the Board of Trustees for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children), spearheaded a group that raised $9,295 which the Spirit of EXIT program matched for a total donation to CASA of $18,590.



“These funds will be used to recruit, train and supervise a total of six new volunteer court-appointed special advocates for one full year. Six new advocates have the ability to serve more than 24 families and up to 100 children in one year,” said Cloud. “It goes beyond words how grateful we are to receive the matching funds donation to help these amazing children.”



In addition to the Spirit of EXIT, the company’s charitable fund supported the American Red Cross and Habitat for Humanity’s disaster relief efforts in the wake of Hurricanes Florence, Michael and Irma and tropical storm Harvey. The company’s relationship with Habitat for Humanity dates back to 2004 when it sponsored the first of many home builds and it has been a proud sponsor of the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project in both the U.S. and Canada.



“Many of our real estate professionals are involved at a grassroots level in their communities, and through the Spirit of EXIT Dollar-for-Dollar Matching program, they’re able to double the impact of the funds they raise where the need is greatest in their own backyards. We’re so proud to support their local efforts,” said Tami Bonnell, CEO, EXIT Realty Corp. International.



