TempWorks Buzz™ Mobile App Delivers Time Entry Capabilities to Enable Timesheet Creation and Submittal

EAGAN, Minn., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TempWorks Software®, a leading staffing software provider for more than 20 years, now offers time entry capabilities in TempWorks Buzz, one of the staffing industry’s leading native mobile apps for employee engagement. The Buzz mobile app now allows temporary employees to create and submit daily, weekly or federal timesheets directly from their mobile device.



Depending on the job order and customer requirements, staffing agencies can choose to enable the time entry feature to enable employees to enter timesheets from the app or leverage the app’s sophisticated geofencing and facial recognition capabilities. The Buzz mobile app’s geofencing and facial recognition features help staffing agencies verify the employee’s location while they clock in and out at the job site. Whether at home, on the go or at a job site, Buzz also allows staffing agency temporary employees to submit timecards, review paychecks, access job assignments, chat directly with staffing agency team members, and more.

“Adding additional mobile and employee engagement tools for the staffing industry has been a crucial driving factor in our development roadmap,” says David Dourgarian, CEO at TempWorks Software. “As the staffing industry and our clients’ needs shift to meet the demands of a mobile workforce, TempWorks will continue to innovate and deliver cutting edge tools for its mobile staffing solutions.”

About TempWorks Software

Based in Eagan, Minnesota, TempWorks Software has been a leading provider of staffing software solutions for more than 20 years. With an emphasis on exemplary client service, TempWorks consistently delivers innovative and cutting-edge technology to hundreds of temporary staffing agencies across the nation.

Media Contact

Brenna Kruger

brenna.kruger@tempworks.com

651-287-8356





/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.