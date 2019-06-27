CHR Simplifies the HR Experience from Hire to Retire

New Cloud Offering Reduces HR Heavy Lifting for Fast Growing Startups and SMBs

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Human Resources (CHR), a leader in HR solutions, today introduced CHR Connect, an online portal to streamline the HR experience for fast growing startups and SMBs. Available through the cloud, CHR Connect covers every part of the HR lifecycle, from hire to retire, including hiring, onboarding, payroll, benefits, administration, compliance, and also includes services and advice from HR experts.



/EIN News/ -- With CHR Connect, employees use a self-service portal to access their own payroll, benefits, and HR information, plus submit time off requests, and more - from any device, at any time. Clients get the benefits of this technology plus CHR experts to guide them with best practices.

HR work typically consumes 25-35% of a small business owner’s time. As systems become more complex, and with ever-changing regulations, today’s businesses can’t afford to fall behind in any aspect of their business. CHR enables companies to take a proactive approach to its most important asset – its people.

“CHR Connect makes our deep HR expertise conveniently available to a much wider set of users through the cloud,” said Brian Boffa, CEO, CHR. “We’ve worked with thousands of clients and have incorporated this knowledge into CHR Connect to deliver HR services to businesses who need them the most.”

CHR Connect is hosted in a private, secure cloud – and is designed to scale and grow with businesses, so they never need to worry about adding servers or people. Additionally, the platform delivers built-in disaster recovery. If something happens at one data center, there will be little to no down-time or interruption to service.

“Since using CHR Connect, we’re empowered with new knowledge and insights – while saving us time and money in administrative tasks,” says Max Kantzer, CEO, Transmodal Corp. “We’re now able to provide great resources and benefits to our employees, while focusing on our business, not HR.”

The CHR Connect employee portal is optimized for smartphones, tablets, desktops and laptops, to view HR data, get paystubs and more. It is easily customizable to represent the company’s brand, including colors, log in screen and even customizable widgets. The system also supports Spanish, making it easier for their Spanish-speaking employees to navigate the portal and get the information they need.

CHR Connect was built by HR experts and delivered in a simple to use, easy to understand web-based interface. Other key features include:

Payroll – Empower businesses to run their own payroll, automate common tasks, view status, reports and much more. Always efficient and reliable, CHR Connect saves time and provides more flexibility for today’s workplace and pay practices.

Benefits Administration and ACA compliance – Provides the flexibility to customize benefit programs to the unique requirements of each business, dramatically reducing paperwork, and increasing compliance. Plus, with calculations and reporting that specifically address Affordable Care Act requirements, companies get the business intelligence needed for constantly changing healthcare regulations.

Hiring – Businesses can reduce the time it takes to hire a candidate by 30% or more by easily posting jobs to leading job boards and social networks, including: Indeed, Simply Hired, LinkedIn, CareerBuilder, Craigslist, Twitter and Facebook. Prospective employees can apply to jobs online and the interview and hiring process is all automated. Data from selected candidates automatically converts to a new hire record, streamlining onboarding, payroll and benefits.

Onboarding – Easily capture and catalog employee demographic information, federal, state and local tax filing forms, and client-specific forms. Clients can bring employees on in a customized and professional manner, rivaling the hiring practices employed by larger enterprises. New employees have an online tool to get started and setup for payroll, and more. Business owners or leaders get to collect all the data needed to bring new hires on board, and that data will make it’s way into payroll and other applications.

Benefits Enrollment – Provides new hires and employees with a simple way to sign up for benefits at the start of their employment or during open enrollment. It helps businesses streamline the employee benefits enrollment process with customized workflow and tracking. Manage high volume, complex enrollments with fewer resources compared to other systems.

Employee/Employer Portal – Employees and employers get easy access to HR data and tasks, anywhere, anytime, and from any device. The Employee Portal experience is built with a mobile-first approach, responding and adapting to any device. With the Employee Portal Manager experience, managers get access to reports, and can act on timecards and time off requests. Plus, with customizable security, individuals only have access to what they should see - and nothing they shouldn’t.

HR Administration – CHR Connect makes it easy to track and manage worksite employee activity. From training and development, company property, OSHA, Worker's Compensation, to other HR compliance events, businesses have everything they need for complete, accurate insight into employee activity. CHR helps by tracking key activities and compliance, so when needed, businesses can understand their employees better and reduce their risk.

Trusted Solutions from Trusted HR Partners

These solutions are currently used by more than 80,000 small and medium-sized businesses; servicing more than 2 million worksite employees; and handling more than $55 Billion in payroll annually.

About CHR

CHR is a leader in helping businesses to reduce the complexity and risks associated with managing all elements of a company’s payroll, 401K, healthcare, compliance and insurance needs.

Our management team has been providing workforce management solutions - including HR outsourcing, PEO, and ASO services - for more than 25 years, and has a wide breadth of experience encompassing payroll, legal, insurance, and HRIS technology.

By merging all these disciplines and bringing forth decades of service experience, CHR provides outsourced solutions to clients of all sizes and geographical locations. While numerous providers now exist in the marketplace, CHR’s experience, high-touch service model, and longevity stand above the rest, giving its clients confidence to succeed.

Contact:

Matt Berry

Conversion Marketing

matt@conversionam.com

201-370-9133



