StoryCloud Releases Its Latest App Depos Recorder

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Diego-based StoryCloud has released its latest app, Depos Recorder, a recording application for StoryCloud’s Legal Deposition Platform, now available free at the Apple App Store.

Finally, deposition videographers and digital reporters can replace their traditional audio/video recording equipment with an Apple iPad and upload sessions recorded by Depos Recorder automatically to the StoryCloud platform where they are made available for viewing and download.

“StoryCloud is proud of its latest contribution to legal reporting and transcription technology. Depos Recorder streamlines and simplifies the process of deposition video and audio recording for both digital reporters and videographers enabling the data for cloud-based conversion and freeing videographers and digital reporters of the need for cumbersome equipment,” says Ken Kalb, CEO of StoryCloud.

About StoryCloud

StoryCloud is a national provider of legal videography and legal transcription services utilizing 21st-century cloud-based technology. For more information about StoryCloud and its services, visit www.storycloud.com.

To download the Depos Recorder app from the App Store, visit: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/depos-recorder/id1467293703?ls=1

Contact Information

StoryCloud, Inc.

info@storycloud.co

(866) 787-6774



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.