PCS Software Releases Reporter Pro for Express Online

Advanced SQL Based Reporting for Power Users

SHENANDOAH, TX, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PCS Software is pleased to announce the release of Reporter Pro for Express Online. Reporter Pro dramatically enhances reporting capabilities within PCS Software’s Transportation Management Software Suite, Express TMS.

Reporter Pro is advanced reporting with full featured design capabilities and complete SQL control. Reporter Pro is built around a sophisticated WYSIWYG - “what you see is what you get” - Report Designer that allows report writers to create virtually any report.

•Users can write their own SQL using supplied Table and Field names

•Unlimited control over the data, field placement and layouts

With Reporter Pro, developers, report writers, and other power users can put their SQL skills to work within a rich design environment. Creating virtually any report, no matter how complex the data or design requirements may be.

About PCS Software

PCS Software has been developing state-of-the-art, fully integrated transportation management and accounting software since 1997 and today serves over a thousand Full Truckload, LTL and Intermodal trucking and brokerage companies throughout the United States and Canada.



