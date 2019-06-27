TransPerfect Acquires Minority Stake in G3 Translate

Translation Industry Leader Makes Investment and Forms Strategic Alliance with LSP Focused on Market Research Industry Vertical

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced an expansion of the company’s focus in the market research industry vertical by making a strategic investment in G3 Translate. The deal reunites G3 Translate Co-Founder and CEO Nancy Hernon with TransPerfect, where she had earlier spent five years in a management role. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

G3 Translate was co-founded in 2006 by Hernon and fellow language industry veteran John Labati. The company provides a variety of services including translation, interpretation, and cultural consulting. The investment by TransPerfect is expected to fuel G3's growth and allow the company’s clients to benefit from TransPerfect’s GlobalLink suite of technology solutions.

Hernon stated, “TransPerfect is a clear market leader with advanced technology and a broad global footprint, and G3 Translate is considered the go-to resource for market research language services. This collaboration will be a huge benefit to our clients who seek market research and insights. My team and I are elated and extremely eager to work closely with the TransPerfect team. It’s immensely satisfying to be reunited with such an amazing group of people.”

Kristyna Marrero, TransPerfect’s Vice President of Production, said, “We are extremely excited about the benefits that this partnership will bring to our clients and the teams at G3 Translate and TransPerfect. G3’s industry expertise combined with TransPerfect’s widely used technologies and global network of resources will allow us to provide enhanced service offerings with industry-leading efficiency.”

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe remarked, “Having worked with Nancy for many years, I view this transaction as a bit of a homecoming. We are excited to be working with her and the entire G3 team.”

About G3 Translate

Working in the insights and market research industry exclusively since 2006, G3 Translate is the leader in foreign language services to insights and research professionals across the globe in a multitude of sectors. Through this laser-focused specialization, the company has the deepest understanding of how translation and cultural nuance plugs into all research projects. To date, G3 Translate has serviced clients in hundreds of language combinations, translating thousands of surveys and millions of verbatims. G3 Translate is headquartered in New York City with teams located in Europe and the West Coast. To find out more, visit www.g3translate.com .

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language services and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com .

Contact:

Ryan Simper +1 212.689.5555

mediainquiry@transperfect.com



