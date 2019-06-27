NetworkNewsWire Reports on Recently Concluded 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today provides a recap of the recently concluded 9th annual LD Micro Invitational investor conference, which took place June 4-5 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in the Bel Air area of Los Angeles, California.



The LD Micro Invitational featured company presentations from more than 215 high-potential micro-cap companies spanning multiple industries, giving attending institutional and retail investors access to numerous networking opportunities and social events to learn more about the companies and their management teams. NetworkNewsWire attended as the official media sponsor of the conference, providing coverage of the event and distributing summaries on each participating company via the NNW newsroom and social media. Members of the NNW team additionally hosted a booth during the conference.

“This year’s LD Micro Invitational was a superb conference featuring numerous investors, exciting companies and informative presentations,” said Jonathan Keim, director of communications for NetworkNewsWire. “NetworkNewsWire was proud to participate once again as a sponsor of this event and to utilize our distribution network to showcase the participating companies beyond the conference halls through social media and our expanding distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets.”

LD Micro’s next conference will be the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event, taking place on December 10-11 in Los Angeles, and NetworkNewsWire looks forward to partnering with the organizers once again to provide coverage and sponsorship.

“We have worked with NetworkNewsWire over the course of many events, and their participation and coverage of our conferences are always exceptional. I'm looking forward to their participation in our upcoming Main Event,” said Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro.

For more information about LD Micro and for a schedule of upcoming events, visit https://www.ldmicro.com .

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets, (3) enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with NNW Prime . As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

