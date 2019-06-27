CATHOLIC TEACHERS ANNOUNCE 2019 - 2021 PROVINCIAL EXECUTIVE

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) welcomes its 2019-21 Provincial Executive, which takes office on July 1, 2019.

Liz Stuart (York) is entering her third year as OECTA President, having been elected to a second two-year term. The other members of the 2019-21 Provincial Executive are:



Past President - Ann Hawkins, Dufferin-Peel Secondary

First Vice-President - Barb Dobrowolski, Eastern Ontario

Second Vice-President - René Jansen in de Wal, Toronto Secondary

Third Vice-President - Anthony Rocchio, Sudbury Elementary

Treasurer - Michel Derikx, Hamilton-Wentworth

Councillor - Dianna Corazza, York

Councillor - Dean Demers, Kenora

OTF Table Officer - Chris Cowley, Brant Haldimand Norfolk



Additionally, the following five members have been elected to the position of Governor with the Ontario Teachers’ Federation (OTF):



Rick Belisle, Nipissing Secondary

Chris Cowley, Brant Haldimand Norfolk

Tracey Pecarski, Renfrew

Sean Roberts, Halton Secondary

Andrew Robertson, Dufferin-Peel Secondary



- 30 -



OECTA represents the 45,000 passionate and qualified teachers in Ontario’s publicly funded English Catholic schools, from Kindergarten to Grade 12.



Michelle Despault, Director of Communications Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association 416-925-2493 x 509 m.despault@catholicteachers.ca



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.