Hungary Helps Programme provides humanitarian aid for the persecuted in Ethiopia

The tenet of the Hungarian government’s humanitarian policy is that help must be taken where there is trouble, rather than bringing problems here. East Africa is one of the main sources of migration towards Europe, and therefore, as part of the Hungary Helps Programme, the cabinet will provide aid worth HUF 483 million for the Mai-Aini refugee camp operated by church organisations in Ethiopia, and a further HUF 161 million for a hospital. East Africa is one of the main sources of migration towards Europe; due to armed conflicts in the region, Ethiopia is required to provide basic care for almost 1 million people who have fled neighbouring countries. The Hungarian government has decided on the aid package in the interest of helping the East African region’s Christian communities and other religious and ethnic minorities to remain in their native land, and with a view to providing dignified circumstances for them.

Based on an offer that was made at a meeting between Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Ethiopian Christian leaders in Budapest in June, the cabinet will provide HUF 483 million in total for the Mai-Aini refugee camp operated by the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahido Church, the Ethiopian Catholic Church and the Ethiopian Evangelical Church Mekane Yesus within the framework of ecumenical cooperation. The donation will be shared among the operator churches in equal proportions. The Hungarian government will grant a further HUF 161 million for the operation of the clinic of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahido Church in Migbare-Senay. The aid will strengthen local communities and will enable them to remain near to their native land, thereby alleviating the pressure of migration on Europe.

Since its inception in 2017, the Hungary Helps Programme has enabled some 35,000 people to opt to stay in their native land instead of leaving their home countries.



