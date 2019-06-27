Celebros Search by Bridgeline listed on Shopify App Store & Microsoft AppSource Marketplace

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), provider of Bridgeline Unbound, a cloud-based Digital Experience Platform consisting of Web Content Management, eCommerce, Community Portals, Marketing Automation, and Enterprise Search software, announced today that the Celebros Natural Language search software is now listed in the Shopify App Store as well as Microsoft AppSource Marketplace.

Burlington, Mass., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), provider of Bridgeline Unbound, a cloud-based Digital Experience Platform consisting of Web Content Management, eCommerce, Community Portals, Marketing Automation, and Enterprise Search software, announced today that the Celebros Natural Language search software is now listed in the Shopify App Store as well as Microsoft AppSource Marketplace.

Bridgeline's Celebros Search software is now listed in the Shopify App Store under the store design, navigation and search categories. Celebros Search provides a plug-in for Shopify that enables the intelligent, natural language search, merchandising and conversion technology within a Shopify eCommerce implementation.

Celebros Search is also available in Microsoft AppSource. Microsoft AppSource is a marketplace offering top business solutions and purpose-driven extensions to Microsoft business software. The Microsoft AppSource Marketplace helps connect organizations seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed plug-and-play solutions.

Celebros Search by Bridgeline offers natural language site search, dynamic merchandising and guided navigation technologies using advanced semantic algorithms to improve conversions from search by delivering very relevant and accurate results the first time, turning more visitors into buyers.

Some key features include:

Semantic Site-Search: Understand what your customers want by providing them with the most relevant and accurate products from your catalog.

Machine Learning: Improve your search results by using your visitors’ behavior data to promote high conversion products.

Auto complete / Instant Search: Show the most relevant products and suggestions as your visitors start typing.

Dynamic, Multi-Select Navigation: Make your store navigation even more flexible and user-friendly by allowing your visitors to select multiple values or attributes for the same search and hide irrelevant filters.

Guided Navigation: Allow your customers to search for products they want with the least amount of effort by connecting your navigation to Celebros Search.

“Bridgeline is excited to have Celebros Natural Language Search included in the Shopify and Microsoft App Stores in addition to the Magento Marketplace as a leading website search and merchandising solution,” said Carl Prizzi, EVP of Product Marketing for Bridgeline. “Our site search, merchandising and navigation technologies use Natural Language Processing (NLP) and artificial intelligence (AI) to improve customer experiences and commerce conversions – driving incremental revenue for online retailers. Having Celebros Search listed on both the Shopify App Store and Microsoft AppSource is truly a game changer for Bridgeline as the application marketplaces are essential to web developers to find the latest technology to incorporate into their implementations.”

About Celebros Search

Celebros Search has emerged as the industry leader in conversion technologies, providing a search solution that employs the most advanced NLP technology available. Celebros Search is the only semantic conversion technology that is available in seven languages. Celebros Search powers hundreds of eCommerce retailers and merchants in 11 countries, including the United States, Europe and Asia, with many on Internet Retailer’s Top 100/500 companies.

About Bridgeline Digital

/EIN News/ -- Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company™, helps customers maximize the performance of their omni-channel digital experience - from websites and intranets to online stores and campaigns. Bridgeline's Unbound platform deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, Marketing Automation, Site Search, Community Portals, Social Media Management, Translation and Web Analytics to help organizations deliver digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels and streamline business operations. Headquartered in Burlington, Mass., Bridgeline has thousands of quality customers that range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

Press Contact: Carl Prizzi Bridgeline Digital, Inc EVP Product & Marketing press@bridgeline.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.