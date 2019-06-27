N8 Identity & Data443 Announce Major Client Win After Successful Pilot

TheAccessHub™ accelerates Identity Governance time-to-value by more than 2,600 percent

RALEIGH, N.C., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LandStar, Inc. ( OTCPK: LDSR ) (“LandStar” or the “Company”), the parent company of Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443”), a leading data security and privacy company, and N8 Identity, Inc., the leader in agile, cloud-based identity governance solutions, today announced a major client win following a three-month pilot.



The new client, a global NYC-based 1.4B market cap NYSE-traded organization, approached Data443 and N8 Identity with the following key business challenges:

1. Limited visibility and control of user access across on-premise and cloud-based systems

No centralized way of knowing “who has access to what”

No analytics and reporting – largely spreadsheet and email driven

No effective account and entitlement correlation across systems

2. Significant risk exposures due to inappropriate access

Over-provisioned user access

Offboarded employees who still had active accounts

Potential risks of data breaches

3. Poor audit readiness and compliance controls

No documented “proof” of access certification changes and fulfillment actions

No automated policy enforcement of corporate controls

Limited accountability

4. Slow time-to-value and business burden of traditional identity governance products

Manual processes took months to complete

Exceedingly high IT and business effort required

Implementations require heavy IT and/or 3rd party integrator involvement

“For years identity governance was done manually or using legacy identity governance platforms that have outdated architectures with bolt-on components. These platforms are operated manually and required significant labor. They’re incomplete toolkits rather than comprehensive business solutions. With TheAccessHub, it is one click, scheduled and completed on time with 100 percent reportable accuracy,” stated Jay O’Donnell, CEO and founder of N8 Identity, Inc. Through this pilot, N8 and Data443 were able to help this new client realize impressive results including:

Total number of users: 627

Total number of campaigns executed: 76

Total number of applications: 32

Number of invalid accesses remediated: 681

Total duration: 17 days

Time to value improvement: 2,600+ percent

(over the market leading identity governance platform)

“These kinds of results have historically been unheard of in identity governance. The entire pilot program took only three months from inception to completion. This included the requirements, design, implementation and deployment of TheAccessHub in addition to the creation and execution of the above business pilot. Our rapid integration capability means we could reach new targets for the customer and perform these governance functions at a fine-grained level – integrating with products and platforms such as Active Directory, Okta, Azure, JIRA, GitHub and others in just a few days,” stated O’Donnell.

“We are happy to have completed the pilot of TheAccessHub and a successful PoC of ClassiDocs with this new client. We look forward to building a long-term relationship and extending their governance capabilities into both their unstructured and structured data repositories,” added Jason Remillard, CEO of LandStar, Inc. and founder of ClassiDocs™.

N8 Identity, Inc. has re-imagined identity governance with an agile, cloud-based and mobile-first solution that brings security and value to organizations of all sizes. N8 Identity addresses the changing needs of modern businesses by intelligently managing access across all devices, in the cloud, and in the data center through both its Managed Identity Services and TheAccessHubTM, its award-winning Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) governance platform.

Founded in 2000, N8 Identity has always been focused exclusively on building scalable, agile identity governance solutions, and has deployed nearly one billion identities to date. N8 Identity’s vision is to help organizations realize Autonomous Identity Governance™ leveraging AI-driven Identity solutions. Headquartered in Burlington, ON, N8 Identity holds partnerships with Microsoft, CA, IBM, Oracle, and others. Learn more at www.n8id.com .

About LandStar, Inc.

LandStar, Inc. ( OTCPK: LDSR ), through its wholly owned subsidiary DATA443™ Risk Mitigation, Inc., enables secure data – across local devices, network, cloud, and databases – at rest and in flight. Its suite of products and services is highlighted by: (i) ArcMail, which is a leading provider of simple, secure and cost-effective email and enterprise archiving and management solutions; (ii) ARALOC™, which is a market leading secure, cloud-based platform for the management, protection and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices, which protects an organization’s confidential content and intellectual property assets from leakage — malicious or accidental — without impacting collaboration between all stakeholders; (iii) ClassiDocs™, the Company’s award-winning data classification and governance technology, which supports CCPA, LGPD and GDPR compliance; (iv) ClassiDocs™ for Blockchain, which provides an active implementation for the Ripple XRP that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; (v) the WordPress GDPR Framework with over 20,000 active users enables organizations of all sizes to comply with the GDPR and other privacy frameworks; (vi) The Virtual Data Protection Officer program that offers a turnkey and outsourced DPO capability for smaller organizations; and, (vii) Data443™ Privacy Manager which enables the full lifecycle of Data Privacy Access Requests, Remediation, Monitoring and Reporting. For more information, please visit http://www.data443.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursuant,” “target,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding LandStar’s plans, objectives, future opportunities for LandStar’s services, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding LandStar’s future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond LandStar’s control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and include, without limitation, results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business with, key customers; difficulty with growth and integration of acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; and, anti-takeover measures in our charter documents. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in our reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“the SEC”), including under “Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors”, in our Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with the SEC on January 11, 2019.

Any forward-looking statement is made only as of the date of which such statement is made. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Data443™, ClassiDocs™ and ARALOC™ are registered trademarks of Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, trademarks and brands does not imply endorsement.

All other trademarks cited herein are the property of their respective owners.

For Further Information:

